Columbia Banking System's Stock Underpriced Due To Market Overreaction

Jun. 06, 2023 2:57 AM ETColumbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Columbia Banking System is undervalued by 24% at its current price of $22.07, with a fair value of $28.87 according to a discounted cash flow analysis.
  • The bank's merger with Umpqua is expected to create accretive value and improve portfolio diversity, with cost synergies of over $135 million by Q3 2023.
  • These factors, in addition to Columbia's strong balance sheet, lead me to rate the company a 'buy'.
  • Risks for Columbia include continued interest rate volatility and potential bank crisis contagion, though the bank has largely avoided the worst of recent collapses.

Downtown Portland on a sunny day with giant buildings and green surfaces

Stefan Tomic/E+ via Getty Images

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is a Tacoma, Washington-based regional bank, with operations across the Western US. Via its own brands and subsidiary Umpqua's, Columbia offers a variety of banking services, ranging from retail and commercial banking to wealth management

Results

Columbia Banking System Q1'23 Presentation

2023 Outlook

Columbia Banking System Q1'23 Presentation

Columbia Banking Systems (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

Columbia Banking Systems (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Merger Synergies

Columbia Banking System Q1'23 Presentation

Portfolio Diversity

Columbia Banking System Q1'23 Presentation

Asset Quality

Columbia Banking System Q1'23 Presentation

Price Forecast

TradingView

Interest Rate Sensitivity

Columbia Banking System Q1'23 Presentation

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

