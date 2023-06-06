Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nanobiotix: A Promising Cancer Treatment But A Risky Investment For Now

Jun. 06, 2023 3:29 AM ETNanobiotix S.A. (NBTX)
James Long profile picture
James Long
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class product candidates using proprietary nanotechnology to transform cancer treatment.
  • The company has one product candidate, NBTXR3, undergoing four clinical trials for four different treatments, with positive results so far.
  • Despite a deteriorating balance sheet and risks associated with FDA approval and commercialization, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on NBTX due to ongoing discussions with a global pharmaceutical company to develop and sell NBTXR3.
  • However, risks remain. The company has only sufficient funds to carry on to Q3 of 2023. A possible white knight may materialize but nothing is certain as of now.

Cancer malignant cells

koto_feja

Preamble

There is not much coverage of this company on Seeking Alpha, just two articles and the last one was in January 2021. Put simply, Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) is not a popular company, with just 541 Seeking Alpha followers expressing

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

NBTX IR Website

NBTX IR Website

Slide from 2020 Webinar. Left shows tumor cell. Right shows tumor cell penetrated by NBTXR3

Slide from 2020 Webinar. Left shows tumor cell. Right shows tumor cell penetrated by NBTXR3

From 2020 Webinar by CEO

From 2020 Webinar by CEO

Phase 2 Success Rate

Phase 2 Success Rate

Clinical Trial Success Rate

Clinical Trial Success Rate

From 2020 Webinar

From 2020 Webinar - Ongoing Trials

From 2020 Webinar

From 2020 Webinar on Completed Studies

https://www.nanobiotix.com/evaluating-the-broad-potential-of-nbtxr3/

NBTX Website Shows Pipeline

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Wall Street Analysts Strong Buy Calls on Seeking Alpha

Wall Street Analysts' Strong Buy Calls on Seeking Alpha

Wall Street Analysts Price Target on Seeking Alpha

Wall Street Analysts Price Target on Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

James Long profile picture
James Long
1.23K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.