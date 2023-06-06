Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Presents at Special Event (Oncology Investor Event at ASCO 2023) Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 2:53 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Special Event (Oncology Investor Event at ASCO 2023) June 5, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Dannenbaum - VP, IR

Dean Li - President, Merck Research Laboratories

Eliav Barr - SVP, Head of Global Clinical Development & Chief Medical Officer

Gregory Lubiniecki - VP, Late-Stage Oncology Development

Marjorie Green - SVP, Head of Late Oncology Development

Chirfi Guindo - Chief Marketing Officer

Scot Ebbinghaus - VP, Late Oncology Development

Conference Call Participants

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse

Daina Graybosch - SVB Securities

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Steve Scala - Cowen & Company

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities

Jon Miller - Evercore ISI

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Carter Gould - Barclays

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Colin Bristow - UBS

Operator

Welcome to the Merck & Company Incorporated Investor Events at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode until the question and answer session of today’s conference. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Dannenbaum, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Peter Dannenbaum

Thank you, Holly. And good evening, everyone. Welcome to Merck's Investor event here at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. Thank you to all of you who have made the effort to be here with us live. And thank you to everyone tuning in via the webcast. We're obviously very excited to have this opportunity to speak to you about Merck's Oncology Program.

During today's call a slide presentation will accompany our speakers prepared remarks, it's been posted to the investor relations section of our website. And before we

