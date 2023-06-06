Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Keeping An Eye On Southwestern Energy

Jun. 06, 2023 3:54 AM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)
Callum Turcan
Summary

  • Southwestern Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on an eventual recovery in US natural gas prices as additional LNG export capacity comes online.
  • The company is improving its financial resilience by reducing its debt load and targets a long-term leverage ratio of 1.0x-1.5x.
  • Southwestern Energy is focused on keeping spending levels contained to support its free cash flow generating abilities.
  • I'm staying on the sidelines for now as near-term US natural gas prices remain subdued.

Flaming gas burners on household kitchen stove with an exchange graph of the growth in the cost of natural gas prices

marketlan

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) targets natural gas-rich development opportunities in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in Appalachia (specifically in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania) and the Haynesville shale play in Louisiana. The upstream company has a vast drilling inventory at its

A snapshot of Southwestern Energy's asset base.

An overview of Southwestern Energy's asset base and operational focus.

A snapshot of the US EIA's forecast for domestic LNG export capacity.

US LNG export capacity is expected to keep growing. (US Energy Information Administration Website)

A snapshot of Southwestern Energy's forecasted free cash flows.

Southwestern Energy is focused on keeping its spending levels contained to support its free cash flow generating abilities. (Southwestern Energy - March 2023 IR Presentation)

A snapshot of Southwestern Energy's hedging program.

Southwestern Energy's hedging program supports its near-term cash flow outlook. (Southwestern Energy - April 2023 IR Presentation)

Callum Turcan
Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

