Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) targets natural gas-rich development opportunities in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in Appalachia (specifically in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania) and the Haynesville shale play in Louisiana. The upstream company has a vast drilling inventory at its disposal which should support its production levels for years to come. Southwestern Energy's current production base is sizable and generates substantial cash flows that the firm is utilizing to invest in the business while improving its financial standing. Natural gas prices in the US (measured by the premier Henry Hub benchmark) have fallen considerably from last year’s elevated levels, though should prices begin to recover, Southwestern Energy is one of my favorite ways to gain exposure to that upside. I'm staying on the sidelines for now.

An overview of Southwestern Energy's asset base and operational focus. (Southwestern Energy - April 2023 IR Presentation)

Overview

Three additional liquefied natural gas ['LNG'] export terminals are expected to come online in the US within the next ~18 months, which the US Energy Information Administration [‘EIA’] expects will add 5.7 billion cubic feet of daily natural gas export capacity to the market by 2025. Furthermore, the US EIA expects domestic “dry” (methane) natural gas production will grow by a negligible amount in 2024 versus 2023 levels after growing by 4% in 2022 and an estimated 3% this year on an annual basis (according to the May 2023 version of the US EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook). Domestic production growth is cooling off in the wake of natural gas prices shifting lower. A combination of moderating production growth and additional LNG export capacity supports the longer-term outlook for US natural gas prices.

US LNG export capacity is expected to keep growing. (US Energy Information Administration Website)

Domestic natural gas consumption and pipeline exports to Mexico are also key factors to consider. The US EIA expects domestic natural gas consumption will post annual declines in both 2023 and 2024, though ultimately that comes down to the weather, with extreme summers and winters generally resulting in a major seasonal boost in domestic consumption (and consumption activities in Mexico). As European and East Asian natural gas prices are well above US prices, its very economical to ship LNG from the US to these markets and additional LNG export capacity should be fully utilized.

Financial Resilience Improving

Southwestern Energy aims to bring its total debt load down to $3.0-$3.5 billion to improve its financial resilience throughout the economic cycle and to put downward pressure on its annual interest expenses. Management is targeting a long-term leverage ratio of 1.0x-1.5x, with Southwestern Energy defining its leverage ratio as net debt divided by EBITDA over the last twelve months. The company is utilizing its strong cash flow generating abilities to fund its deleveraging efforts.

I define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Please note that free cash flows are how companies can organically improve their financial standing, as compared to firms that utilize equity issuances or asset sales to pay down their debt loads, activities that are not sustainable in the long run.

At the end of 2021, Southwestern Energy had $0.2 billion in short-term debt and $5.2 billion in long-term debt on the books that was offset by a negligible amount of cash equivalents on hand, good for a net debt load of $5.4 billion. The firm’s leverage ratio stood near 2.0x at the end of 2021. Through a series of deleveraging efforts, Southwestern Energy was able to bring its long-term debt load down to $3.9 billion at the end of March 2023 with no short-term debt on the books, which was offset by a negligible amount of cash on hand.

Management noted during the firm’s latest earnings call that Southwestern Energy had a leverage ratio of 1.2x last quarter, well within its longer-term target, though management also noted that this ratio was expected to increase throughout 2023 (due primarily to the weakness seen in near-term US natural gas futures). Southwestern Energy fully paid off its 7.75% Senior Notes due 2027 in February 2023 via a combination of cash on hand and by utilizing its revolving credit facility. Its revolving credit facility matures in April 2027 and has a borrowing base of $3.5 billion, with the variable interest rate on that facility standing near 6.7% at the end of March 2023.

Within Southwestern Energy’s latest 10-Q SEC filing, the company noted it had $2.2 billion in available liquidity at the end of the first quarter though please note that is primarily represented by its available borrowing capacity at its revolving credit facility (as the firm generally does not keep a large cash position on hand). Additionally, the borrowing base of its revolving credit facility was reaffirmed in early-April 2023.

Here I will caution that Southwestern Energy has a “junk” rated credit rating with a BB+ (positive outlook) from S&P Global Inc, a Ba1 (stable outlook) from Moody’s Corporation, and a BB+ (positive outlook) from Fitch. Its net debt load and junk rated credit rating are major downside risks for Southwestern Energy, though there is room for optimism. Should the company continue to improve its financial standing, an upgrade from both S&P and Fitch would send its credit rating into investment grade territory. Should the company get its credit rating into investment grade territory via its aforementioned debt reduction activities, Southwestern Energy could benefit from materially lower interest rates on its outstanding notes and revolving credit facility, depending on the broader interest rate environment (with an eye towards the Federal Reserve).

Living Within Means

Management stressed during Southwestern Energy’s first quarter earnings call that the firm would do everything it could to keep a lid on spending. In 2023, Southwestern Energy aims to spend $2.2-$2.5 billion on its capital expenditures and this figure includes capital investments towards drilling and completion activities along with other investments and capitalized interest. For reference, the company spent $2.1 billion on its capital expenditures last year (the ‘capital investments’ line-item within the investing activities section of its cash flow statement). Here is what management had to say on the issue during the firm's latest earnings call:

We have no intention of outspending our cash flow. So we'll moderate our activity in concert with all of the efficiency gains, the lower cost, the performance improvements and continue to optimize that program against the cash flow that we have available. And so from an economic perspective, these wells are economic. They meet our criteria. It's really not an issue with that. It's more a focus on the discipline around capital allocation and investing within cash flow. --- Bill Way, President, CEO and Director of Southwestern Energy

In 2022, Southwestern Energy produced 1,733 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas (the equivalent part of this metric converts its modest crude oil and natural gas liquids production into dry natural gas equivalent production), which was up 40% versus 2021 levels as the company aggressively ramped up its capital investment budget to take advantage of the favorable commodity pricing environment seen last year. This year, management expects the firm will produce 1,650-1,725 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, roughly 13% of which is expected to be represented by crude oil and natural gas liquids with the remainder represented by dry natural gas.

Southwestern Energy is focused on keeping its spending levels contained to support its free cash flow generating abilities. (Southwestern Energy - March 2023 IR Presentation)

Aided by its hedging program (please see the below graphic for additional information), Southwestern Energy should remain free cash flow positive this year. The firm generated $1.0 billion in free cash flow last year and $0.5 billion in free cash flow during the first quarter of 2023. Should its net operating cash flows dip lower, management has communicated to investors that the firm is more than willing to scale back investments to enable Southwestern Energy to better live within its means. With its free cash flows, the company should be able to continue paring down its net debt load and put downward pressure on its annual interest expenses, which in turn will free up additional cash flow over the coming years.

Southwestern Energy's hedging program supports its near-term cash flow outlook. (Southwestern Energy - April 2023 IR Presentation)

The company repurchased $0.1 billion of SWN common stock last year and depending on the trajectory of energy prices, could repurchase additional stock in the medium-term to reward patient investors. Please note Southwestern Energy does not pay out a common dividend at this time, which makes its ongoing deleveraging activities an easier task. Management can flex the firm’s share repurchase activity up or down depending on market conditions and other factors.

Concluding Thoughts

Southwestern Energy has some exposure to crude oil and natural gas liquids pricing, though for the most part the company is a dry natural gas producer and as such, the trajectory of its financial performance is heavily influenced by the trajectory of US natural gas prices. Currently, domestic natural gas prices are relatively subdued though there are reasons for optimism as domestic production growth is expected to moderate while additional LNG export facilities currently under construction should soon come online. However, as this is a story that has often been repeated in the past, it’s best in my view to sit on the sidelines and wait. Southwestern Energy is actively improving its balance sheet strength in a meaningful way, which is great to see, though the appropriate entry point is a way off. In the event US natural gas futures begin shifting meaningfully higher, Southwestern Energy represents a nice capital appreciation opportunity.