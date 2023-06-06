Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron: Serious Deterioration Of Fundamentals, More Pain Likely To Come

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.46K Followers

Summary

  • Micron faces deteriorating pricing power in its core DRAM and NAND segments due to a downturn in the PC market after the pandemic.
  • China's ban on Micron's memory products adds to the company's valuation pressure and increases revenue risks.
  • Micron is restructuring its business and cutting costs, but there are significant EPS risks and uncertainties in the consumer electronics market.
  • Shares are currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 93X and the EPS revision trend is negative.

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has suffered from a deteriorating pricing environment for its DRAM and NAND products in the last few quarters due to slumping demand for consumer electronics product after the pandemic... and headwinds are growing in other areas

Source: Micron

Source: Micron

Source: Micron

Source: Micron

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.46K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.