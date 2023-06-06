Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ON Semiconductor: Good For The Long-Term Investors

Jun. 06, 2023 4:08 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)
Summary

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation's current stock price is slightly too expensive, with a hold rating recommended due to macroeconomic headwinds.
  • The company is streamlining operations, focusing on higher margin segments like automotive and industrial, and has strong financials with no liquidity issues.
  • A more attractive risk/reward profile would be around $70 a share, with the company being a good long-term hold if the price comes back down to that level.

EV charging station

piranka

Investment Thesis

With stock price appreciating quite a bit YTD, I wanted to take a look at ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) to see if given the current environment and growth outlook, the company is still a good investment. With slightly

EV Car Stock

EV Car Stock (IEA website)

Interest Coverage Ratio of ON

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of ON

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of ON

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Return on Invested Capital of ON

Return on Invested Capital (Own Calculations)

Margins of ON

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of ON

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

