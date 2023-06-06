piranka

Investment Thesis

With stock price appreciating quite a bit YTD, I wanted to take a look at ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) to see if given the current environment and growth outlook, the company is still a good investment. With slightly on the conservative side assumptions, given that macroeconomic headwinds are still ahead of us, the current stock price is slightly too expensive, and risk/reward is not the most attractive for now. I recommend a hold rating for ON stock.

Outlook- Streamlining Operations

The company is getting closer and closer to streamlining its operations and focusing on higher margin segments, specifically the automotive and industrial. This tells me the management is working on the company's efficiency and profitability by trimming the fat. Automotive and industrial account for 79% of total revenue for Q1 '23. The company was looking to reach 75% by '25, so it is ahead of schedule.

I can see a further slight margin deterioration due to the East Fishkill factory, which is running at elevated costs, more than the management expected. However, this is only temporary and by early '24 the management expects to get back to better margins once the factory reaches higher utilization numbers and drives further efficiencies.

Automotive

In the past, I've covered a couple of semiconductor companies with some automotive industry exposure. All of them have reported that the only revenue segment that has seen positive growth was the EV/automotive segment. Here it is no different. The company has reported 38% increases in revenue y-o-y, while q-o-q was flat. The company expects to see growth in this segment next quarter.

I expect decent revenue growth from automotive going forward. Even though the CAGR for new car production globally is only around 5% according to Fitch, I don't think this is going to be limiting ON Semi's growth in the industry because of rapid EV adoption all around the world, especially China.

EV Car Stock (IEA website)

It is also confirmed that the US is returning to growth in EV sales, which can be attributed to the Inflation Reduction Act 2022, which provides tax incentives and breaks to sustainable energy vehicles and accelerate the electrification of the US.

These types of incentives are not specific to the US alone, as other countries have provided similar incentives to accelerate the production of EVs, Germany, France, and Italy.

In a perfect world, every country will eventually adopt EVs, which means a constant revenue stream for companies like ON, and right now we are seeing rapid adoption in developed countries.

Financials

At the end of Q1 '23, the company had $2.7B in cash and $2.5B in long-term debt. That's a decent position to be in because the company can easily cover its annual interest expense. At the end of FY22, the company's interest expense on debt was around $80m while EBIT was at $2.7B, meaning the interest coverage ratio is 35x. Even during the pandemic, the company had no issues covering it.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Continuing with liquidity, the company's current ratio is very healthy and has been improving over the last 4 years, at the end of FY22, the ratio was 2.8, meaning the company can cover its short-term obligations almost 3 times. It is safe to say it has no liquidity issues and will be able to weather any sort of downturn in the economy.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of profitability and efficiency, the company has recovered very well since the pandemic. ROA and ROE have been on an uptrend since '20 and are well above my minimum of 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE. This tells me that the management can utilize its assets and shareholders' capital very efficiently and is creating value.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Another important metric is the return on invested capital or ROIC. The higher the figure the higher the competitive advantage the company has, along with a strong moat. Here the company has seen a similar story to the above metrics. ROIC is a very healthy 19%, which means the company is enjoying a good competitive advantage and a decent moat.

Return on Invested Capital (Own Calculations)

In terms of margins, we know that the company has experienced slight contractions due to the East Fishkill factory running on higher costs than anticipated, however, margins have been improving quite considerably and from hearing the management's commentary on improving margins as one of their priorities, I believe these will start to improve from next year, with all the fat trimming and focusing on the segments that have the highest margins all around.

Margins (Own Calculations)

Overall, the company's financials are very strong, just like many other semiconductor companies I've covered in the past. I don't see any potential red flags that would suggest to me that the company will underperform. Now let's see what kind of price I am willing to pay for such a company.

Valuation

The company has seen very decent growth over the last decade, averaging around 14% CAGR. I like to be on the conservative side when it comes to valuation to give me a higher margin of safety and a better risk/reward profile. For the base case, I decided to go with around 11% CAGR for the next decade, which I think is very doable. For the optimistic case, I went with 15% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with 9% CAGR.

In terms of margins, the management is prioritizing efficiencies over the next couple of years, and I believe that margins will improve quite a bit in the future. For the base case, I decided that the company will only see 200 bps of improvements in gross and operating margins over the next decade. For the optimistic case, I decided to improve margins by 275bps by '32, while on the conservative side, I decided to improve them by around 100bps, because I think that the company even in the worst- case will be able to achieve better efficiency.

On top of these assumptions, I will add a 25% margin of safety to the final calculation. With that said, the price I'm willing to pay for such growth and improvements is $70.29 a share, implying around 19% downside from the current valuation.

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

I am assigning right now a hold rating for the company. I would like it to come back down closer to my valuation, which is not that far off. The share price was around $70 just about a month ago before this short-term rally. I can see it coming back down to these levels because the love for the semiconductor industry is not back yet and with further macroeconomic headwinds in the future, I have a feeling we'll see some profit-taking very soon.

The company itself is a fantastic long-term hold in my opinion, I just think around $70 a share is a better risk/reward profile for me. The company has been a great compounder and I can see it staying on that road for much longer. I have a price alert set closer to my asking price and I will have to sit patiently on this one until it decides to come back down if it does.