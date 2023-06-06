Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TQQQ: 2023's Bull Market In Tech Stocks Is Not Done (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 06, 2023 4:17 AM ETProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ)
Josh Arnold
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TQQQ is up 118% this year.
  • While we're overbought, I think it's going higher still in 2023.
  • Maintaining my strong buy recommendation with the caveat we are likely to see some consolidation short-term.
If anything has defined 2023 so far, it's been the otherworldly performance we've seen from mega-cap tech stocks. I've seen countless analysts and authors in recent weeks bemoaning a lack of breadth in this rally, and they're right; this has been one

This article was written by

Josh Arnold
Josh Arnold
22.44K Followers
Leader of Timely Trader
Maximize your gains through live trading with alerts ahead of market trends

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

