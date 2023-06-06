Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GitLab: Bullish Outlook, Path To Breakeven

Jun. 06, 2023 4:27 AM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)
Summary

  • GitLab's guidance for the rest of the year has been revised upwards, indicating positive prospects.
  • The company is making progress but still burning free cash flow, with the expectation to achieve free cash flow breakeven next fiscal year.
  • Despite the weak macro environment, GitLab's customer base grew by 43% year-over-year in fiscal Q1 2024, demonstrating a vibrant customer base and potential for growth.
  • GitLab discussed AI. A Lot during its earnings call. As you'd expect.
Creative businesswomen discuss over new coding program in the office

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) puts out a very strong report that sees the stock sizzle higher by 30% premarket.

The good news here is that its guidance for the rest of the year has been

GitLab revenue growth rates

GitLab revenue growth rates

GLAB Q4 2023

GLAB Q4 2023

GLAB Q1 2024

GLAB Q1 2024

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

