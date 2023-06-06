Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T-Mobile: Post-Merger Earnings Power Update

Jun. 06, 2023 4:28 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
Orion Investing
Summary

  • T-Mobile US, Inc. is expected to bounce back in 2023 with improved profitability after three years of declining EPS due to costs associated with their merger with Sprint.
  • My valuation approach estimates a fair value of $191.19, implying ~44% upside from current price levels.
  • Key risks include competition and indebtedness, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64x, but the majority of debt is long-term.

Introduction

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has experienced three consecutive years of declining EPS due to costs associated with their merger with Sprint. However, 2023 has a strong probability of being a bounce back year in profitability. My valuation approach estimates

Orion Investing
Individual investor focused on Value investing, Fast Growers, Turnarounds, Asset Plays, Small Caps, and more!I hold dual bachelors degrees in Finance and Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

