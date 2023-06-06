Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rates Spark: Rates Volatility Goldilocks Continues

Summary

  • Markets have become numb to central banks’ hawkish comments.
  • Low rates volatility looks set to continue, benefitting risk appetite in other markets.
  • Eurozone consumer inflation expectations will be the main data point to look out for today.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

By Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Range trades are a near-term catalyst to our USD-EUR rates tightening view

The Saudi oil production cut and calm market conditions paving the way to another flurry of debt issuance

US 10-year yields, Germany 10-year yields, US-Germany 10-year yield spread

Yields Close To The Bottom Of Their Range Will Make Bund Less Attractive Than Treasuries To Range Traders (Refinitiv, ING)

10-year Italy-Germany yield spreads, EUR swaption 3-month 10-year volatility

Sovereign Spreads And Implied Volatility Are Falling To Their Lowest Levels In A Year (Refinitiv, ING)

This article was written by

