By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; produced with Avi Gilburt

Apparently, we are now in the most anticipated recession in history. That's what many are proffering as their current opinion. Anecdotal and empirical evidence can be found to support varied viewpoints. Charts and graphs with compelling data points are shared. Outlooks are swayed and dissuaded.

Yes, it's true, we are certainly in what would seem to be an economic quagmire. However, our time-proven methodology is shedding sun on several favorable setups going into the second half of 2023. We will highlight one of those here with BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

This is just one setup we are tracking at Elliott Wave Trader. In the coming weeks, more charts will be offered to the readership for your consideration. First, the fundamental framework with Lyn Alden.

Fundamentals With Lyn Alden

Analysts aren't very constructive on these stocks over the next couple years, due to stagnant prospects for iron prices. However, the stock price already reflects this lackluster outlook. FastGraphs BHP pays a high dividend yield and, most importantly, it has a strong balance sheet. YCharts The company earned $28 billion in net income over the past twelve months (which is likely headed lower for the time being) while they have less than $5 billion in net debt. In recent years, the company has used a lot of incoming cash flows to strengthen its balance sheet."

With Lyn's assessment in hand, does it not seem to you that sentiment has potentially already found a low and the structure of price on the chart has manifested the same? Let's look at what Garrett Patten is seeing at this moment.

The Technical Picture With Garrett Patten

Garrett is our senior analyst for our World Markets service at Elliott Wave Trader. BHP is one of the stocks that he regularly tracks and updates for our membership. There is a current setup that provides us with a favorable risk vs. reward. Let's check it out.

by Garrett Patten - World Markets at Elliott Wave Trader / Motive Wave

In either the blue or the red path, the 35 area is now key to hold. The typical target overhead that we would look for is in the 67 to 70 zone. Now, keep in mind that we regularly update and refine these counts based on how the structure of price fills in the chart. But, for as long as this current path continues to hold support, we see BHP as heading for these higher targets later this year or into early 2024.

What is it that gives us the confidence to project this type of move in BHP? It's all about context and sentiment. For those that are newer to our modus operandi, a few brief words on both of these topics. And, please bear with me as we fill in these elements since they are what we are using to point to our conclusion for BHP.

Elliott Wave Provides Context

What do we mean by context? The literal definition is something like this:

The surroundings, circumstances, environment, background or settings that determine, specify, or clarify the meaning of an event or other occurrence."

Now, let's take that and color in the literal lines to give this a bit more understanding when it comes to the markets. Elliott Wave is based on the fact that markets are fractal in nature. These structures are self-similar at all degrees. This means that the smaller structure should agree with the larger structure and vice versa. In fact, this is a way that a technician can 'check' their own work by making sure the subwaves agree with the larger context.

What is perhaps even more powerful is that these larger structures help us identify high-probability price targets and they also give us specific levels where we would need to shift our weight and even alter our opinion. How does this context help us with BHP here?

You can see that Garrett's chart is projecting two more major swing highs in price as wave '3' and wave '5' (just off the right side of this chart). The highest probability portion of the structure is wave '3' for as long as the wave '2' low at the 35-36 area or higher holds going forward.

What Is All This Sentiment Mumbo-Jumbo?

We've seen our work called 'hocus-pocus', 'mumbo-jumbo', 'reading tea leaves'... and a few other choice phrases. But what the detractors leave out is the results. Perhaps we mock what we do not understand?

Here is a brief excerpt from an article that Avi Gilburt wrote regarding sentiment (crowd behavior):

Elliott theorized that public sentiment and mass psychology move in 5 waves within a primary trend, and 3 waves within a counter-trend. Once a 5 wave move in public sentiment has completed, then it is time for the subconscious sentiment of the public to shift in the opposite direction, which is simply the natural cycle within the human psyche, and not the operative effect of some form of 'news'. And, in 1940, Elliott publicly tied the movements of human behavior to the natural law represented through Fibonacci mathematics. Therefore, these primary trend and counter-trend movements in the market generally adhere to standard Fibonacci extensions and retracements."

Now before you throw shade at the light, just let this marinate for a minute. It was these very movements that helped in the development of what we lovingly call 'Fibonacci Pinball'. Basically, this is the seemingly orderly movement of a stock or market as its structure unfolds before us.

And, we see this 'Pinball' displayed day after day in our trading room. In fact, we will track the Elliott Wave structure live and show our members key turning points, resistance and support levels throughout the day. It is not a one-off. This has become our preferred way of tracking and trading the markets. Why? Because it works!

Not all paths will play out as illustrated. We view the markets from a probabilistic standpoint. But at the same time, we have specific levels to indicate when it's time to step aside or even change our stance and shift our weight.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.