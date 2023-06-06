jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Business Overview and Investment Thesis

Up 18.42% year to date, versus 11.98% for the S&P 500, Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR, TSX:QSR:CA) stock has been off to a strong start in 2023. Previously known for its struggles to execute, especially in comparison to competitors like McDonald's (MCD), the company has been doing just that over the past few quarters. Most recently in Q1 2023, Restaurant Brands reported a 9% YOY jump in revenue, with double-digit comparable sales growth in both the Tim Hortons and Burger King segments.

We expect the company to maintain this momentum through the end of the year by continuing to grow revenue in the Burger King segment through highly effective advertising and adoption of digital channels, as well as grow sales in the Tim Hortons segment through continued menu innovation. For these reasons, we believe Restaurant Brands International stock has upside of 8.9%, stemming from our valuation of $83.20 per share based on comparable companies. Hence, we recommend that investors Buy shares of QSR common stock.

Company Overview

Restaurant Brands International ("Restaurant Brands," "RBI," or "the company") is a fast food holding company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Nearly 100% of the company's nearly 30,000 locations are franchise-owned, meaning the company earns money on licensing its intellectual property and earning a royalty on restaurant sales. RBI owns four concepts: Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs, which comprised 45%, 42%, 10% and 3% of the company's 2022 EBITDA, respectively.

Growth Catalysts

Continued Top-line Growth in Burger King Segment through Advertising

In September 2022, Burger King rolled out their $400 million "Reclaim the Flame" turnaround plan aimed at shoring up franchisees. The plan consists of "$150 million in advertising and digital investments ("Fuel the Flame") and $250 million in high-quality remodels and relocations, restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, and building enhancements ("Royal Reset")."

These initiatives are already showing promising results, with Burger King US same store sales having surged 9% YOY in Q1 2023, and I believe this momentum will continue strongly into the remainder of 2023. Midway through the first quarter of 2021, Burger King released its "Have It Your Way" advertising campaign, which has evolved from a catchy jingle to a viral internet meme. According to a survey by Accelerant Research, 99% of consumers noticed Burger King's brand being advertising, and 60% of consumers said they "definitely/probably would purchase/use."

These results from Burger King's advertising campaign are particularly significant because the company has struggled in the past with public perception. According to Comparably, Burger King currently has a net promoter score of -16 for consumers, versus +25 and +18 for KFC and McDonald's, respectively. In other words, 33% of respondents surveyed said they would recommend Burger King to a friend, while 49% said they would recommend against the brand; KFC and McDonald's, on the other hand, had far more so-called "promoters" than "detractors."

Moreover, at the beginning of the first quarter, Burger King launched its line of "BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches," distinguish themselves with an "international" twist. Although this item will not revolutionize Burger King's menu by any stretch, a chicken sandwich menu item will certainly enable the brand to compete on equal footing with its fast food competitors.

Restaurant upgrades as a part of Burger King's "Royal Reset" segment of the campaign will also boost sales growth through enhancing the company's brand image, though the vast majority of this $250 million investment will not be immediately accretive to sales. The same goes for the digital investments the company has planned to make through "Fuel the Flame," as Restaurant Brands CEO Joshua Kobza noted in the company's fourth-quarter conference call that "digital guests visit more often and have a higher check on average."

As such, I believe top-line growth in the Burger King segment for 2023 will continue to significantly outperform analyst expectations as consumers engage more with the Burger King brand. This outsized revenue growth should also translate to higher-than-expected growth in Restaurant Brands' bottom line as well.

Growth in Digital Segment

A significant uptick in sales through digital channels will likely enable the Burger King US segment to outperform analysts' revenue growth expectations. Today, Burger King US derives just 10.3% of its sales from digital channels, versus Restaurant Brands' systemwide average of 30% of sales from digital channels. McDonald's, similarly, derives 35% of its sales from digital channels in its six largest markets.

"Digital sales" consist of sales from apps, delivery platforms, and in-store digital kiosks. According to Kobza, referring to the brand's digital strategy with Tim Hortons, "We know that digital guests visit more often and have a higher check on average, resulting in 5x more spend over the course of the year versus nondigital guests."

Other fast food chains have encountered similar results across all different digital channels. Taco Bell reported a 30% increase in customers' ticket size in-app versus in-person. McDonald's found in 2018 that their average delivery ticket size is 50% higher than in-person. BurgerFi found that implementing in-store kiosks increased customers' average ticket size by 17.5%.

Digital sales are also part of the reason for the astronomical success of Restaurant Brands' "International" segment, whose restaurants, according to Executive Chairman Patrick Doyle, "on average, are doing extraordinarily well. The cash-on-cash returns are great." 99.5% of Burger King France locations, for instance, are equipped with Digital Kiosks.

Burger King is currently investing significantly in its digital capabilities via its "Reclaim the Flame" program. Over the next two years, I believe this program will dramatically increase the presence of digital kiosks in Burger King stores as well as beef up the brand's app and online ordering infrastructure. While it is worth noting that Burger King derived nearly two-thirds of its pre-pandemic sales from Drive Thru lanes, customers can also use drive thru lanes to pick up their online orders.

Overall, as the Burger King US segment grows its digital sales to levels in line with competition and the systemwide average, the segment's revenue growth stands to outperform.

Expansion of Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons, arguably the crown jewel of Restaurant Brands' entire portfolio, has the potential to reinvent itself by becoming more like its American counterpart McDonald's. Most notably, the company is expanding more into lunch and dinner foods as well as cold beverage offerings.

Like McDonald's, Tim Hortons benefits from being a household name among fast food in Canada. Moreover, the brand enjoys a sterling reputation among Canadian consumers, and according to Doyle, enjoys "almost triple the penetration of restaurants per capita in Canada than McDonald's has in the U.S."

Strategically, Tim Hortons is pursuing a strategy that is essentially the reverse of how McDonald's expanded from its burger chain roots into a powerhouse in breakfast foods.

In the third quarter of 2022, despite having a limited product offering in this category, products in the lunch and dinner segment accounted for 10% of Tim Hortons sales. During Q1 2023, the company launched Chipotle Steak Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls, and is in the process of testing other new items like flatbread pizzas.

Tim Hortons is also expanding into cold beverages, which typically are more specialized and sell at a higher price point than hot beverages. According to Doyle, "Canada today is far less penetrated on cold brew than the U.S. is." In Q4 2022, Cold beverage sales grew 11% year-over-year to comprise 23% of Tim Hortons' total beverage sales. Starbucks (to briefly stray from the McDonald's analogy), on the other hand, has nearly the opposite mix, deriving 75% of their beverage sales from cold drinks.

Nonetheless, despite the fact that Tim Hortons grew comparable sales 10.0% in 2022, and accounted for 58% of Restaurant Brands' total revenues in 2022, analysts only expect Restaurant Brands as a whole to grow comparable sales 6.26% in 2023 according to S&P Capital IQ.

Valuation

As highly effective advertising and adoption of digital channels fuels Burger King's sales growth, and Tim Hortons expands its reach into new, lucrative segments, I expect Restaurant Brands' valuation to re-rate to levels comparable to its fast food peers. Using an EV/LTM EBITDA of 18.3x, based on valuations of comparable companies, QSR shares will likely trade at $83.20/share by the end of 2023, implying 8.9% upside.

Comparable Companies Analysis (S&P Capital IQ)

Investment Risks

Continued Financial Distress of Burger King Franchisees

As previously mentioned, many Burger King franchisees are in significant financial distress. In 2023, two major Burger King franchisees, which operate a combined 205 restaurants, declared bankruptcy. Nonetheless, I believe franchisees can return back to profitability as RBI deploys its $400 million "Reclaim the Flame" program and pandemic-related headwinds subside.

Financial Leverage

According to S&P Capital IQ, RBI's net debt/LTM EBITDA ratio currently stands at 6.0x, and exactly half of this debt is floating rate - far more than most companies in the S&P 500. If the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, the company's profitability will be severely impacted.

Conclusion

As an iconic company still engaged in a significant turnaround, we believe Restaurant Brands International still has upside going in to the second half of 2023. Specifically, we expect the company to maintain this momentum through the end of the year by continuing to grow revenue in the Burger King segment through highly effective advertising and adoption of digital channels, as well as grow sales in the Tim Hortons segment through continued menu innovation. Investment Risks consist of the precarious financial position of Restaurant Brands' franchisees, as well as the company's leverage.

Using a comparable companies analysis, we reached an implied valuation of $83.20 per share, with upside of 8.9%. Hence, we recommend that investors BUY shares of Restaurant Brands International.