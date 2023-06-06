Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Flowers Foods: Margins Under Pressure

Jun. 06, 2023 5:24 AM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)
Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • Flowers Foods has experienced good revenue growth but faces economic headwinds and lower operating margins in recent years.
  • The company's high selling, general, and administration expenses may indicate a lack of a competitive moat.
  • Despite these concerns, Flowers Foods trades at a forward GAAP PE of 22x, which is higher than some of its competitors, suggesting it may be overvalued.

Keto bread cooking. Different types of nut flour - almond, hazelnut, cashew and baking ingredients, dark background.

vaaseenaa/iStock via Getty Images

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) registered good revenue growth during the past few years, driven by pandemic-induced work-from-home and stimulus spending. But, consumers are quickly depleting their savings and are looking to cut their spending on food at home and

Flowers Foods Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Flowers Foods Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Flowers Foods Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Flowers Foods Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Consumer Staples Quarterly Gross Margin

Consumer Staples Quarterly Gross Margin (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Consumer Staples Quarterly Operating Margin

Consumer Staples Quarterly Operating Margin (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Flowers Foods Dividend Grades

Flowers Foods Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Flowers Foods Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Flowers Foods Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Flowers Foods Investor Presentation)

Flowers Foods RSI and MFI Technical Indicators

Flowers Foods RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Flowers Foods Discounted Cash Flow Model

Flowers Foods Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Flowers Foods Debt Schedule

Flowers Foods Debt Schedule (SEC.GOV)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VDC, CAG, SJM, KHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

