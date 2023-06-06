Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
URA: New Entrant In Physical Uranium May Spark Virtuous Price Rally

Jun. 06, 2023 5:38 AM ETGlobal X Uranium ETF (URA)SRUUF, U.UN:CA
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) offers exposure to the nuclear power supply chain and has seen governments continue to embrace nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source.
  • Uranium prices have reached one-year highs, potentially driven by the launch of the Zuri-Invest Uranium Actively Managed Certificates (AMC) in Switzerland, which allows investors to invest in physical uranium.
  • The URA ETF may follow suit with rising physical uranium prices, but risks include potential nuclear accidents and the ETF's heavy concentration in a handful of securities.

Highlight on chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements. 3D rendering

HT Ganzo

It has been a few months since I last wrote about the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) and nuclear energy in general. So I thought it would be timely to update my thoughts on the sector

URA top 10 holdings

Figure 1 - URA top 10 holdings (globalxetfs.com)

Uranium is trading at a 1-yr high

Figure 2 - Uranium is trading at a 1-yr high (tradingeconomics.com)

In contrast to crude oil, which is trading at 1-yr lows

Figure 3 - In contrast to crude oil, which is trading near 1-year lows (tradingeconomics.com)

SRUFF kickstarted uranium bul market

Figure 4 - SRUFF kickstarted uranium bull market (Author created with data from SRUFF website and tradingeconomics.com)

SRUFF raised more than $2 billion to invest in physical uranium

Figure 5 - SRUFF raised more than $2 billion to invest in physical uranium (Sprott Inc company reports)

URA continues to consolidate within broad range

Figure 6 - URA continues to consolidate sideways; watch for breakout above $24 (Author created with price charts from stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRUUF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

