Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Good Times Just Getting Started At BE Semiconductor Industries

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
211 Followers

Summary

  • BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) is a Dutch-based semiconductor equipment supplier with a strong balance sheet, net cash positive, and pays a decent dividend.
  • BESI is a leader in Hybrid Bonding technology, which is expected to boost chip performance and reduce size, and has a 1-2 year head start in the space.
  • Despite a massive run-up in share price, BESI still has 25% upside potential and offers an attractive income stream, making it a buy for investors looking for growth and income in the semiconductor sector.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Semiconductors are the flavour of the day at the moment, with the Artificial Intelligence (AI) rhetoric boosting the space considerably. This coupled with a more upbeat tone around the future at recent results has culminated in a massive rise in share prices year

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Van Eck Semit ETF vs SPX vs NVDA vs AMD vs ASML vs BESI YTD (Seeking Alpha)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

BESI Company Overview (Company Presentation)

margin valuation chart vs peers

Performance/Valuation vs peers (CapIQ and Morgan Stanley)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Importance of Hybrid Bonding (Company presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, software, web page Description automatically generated

Customer list and ecosystem (Company Presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, font Description automatically generated

Revenues and margins through the cycle (Company Presentation)

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Assembly market cycle and recovery forecast (Company Presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, plot Description automatically generated

Long term Semiconductor usage/volumes (World Semiconductor trade statistics group.)

A picture containing text, diagram, screenshot, line Description automatically generated

Exponential growth through tech cycles (Company Presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, diagram, number Description automatically generated

BESI product portfolio growth (Company Presentation)

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Hybrid Bonding opportunity (Company Presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

DCF valuation (Analyst assumptions)

This article was written by

More Ideas Than Money profile picture
More Ideas Than Money
211 Followers
I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BESIY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.