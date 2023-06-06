QQQ: Too Good To Be True

24K-Production

Six Mega-Caps Carrying The Market

The Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has blown away the broader market (SP500) (SPY) so far in 2023. When we look at the equal-weight versions of these indices (QQQE) (RSP), it becomes evident that the largest companies are providing the bulk of the year-to-date returns.

The same six companies make up the top holdings in both QQQ and SPY. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) has two classes of shares, so that's seven stocks total at the top of each ETF.

Within QQQ, the top 7 stocks make up 53% of the fund. These same 7 stocks make up 26.08% of SPY. These mega-caps are clearly driving YTD returns, as shown by the dramatic outperformance of QQQ. The underperformance of the equal weight indices, where these mega-caps are only weighted around 7% in QQQE and 1.4% in RSP, further shows the importance of these stocks.

Another way to look at the relative outperformance of the mega-caps is to chart the ratio of QQQ/QQQE. This point was well-made last month in an earlier article by Paul Franke, but it's worth updating this ratio as it just exceeded the prior high set at the top of the last bull market on 1/3/2022.

That prior high marked the start of a 2-year, 34.4% decline for QQQ. This narrow breadth is usually more associated with market tops than new bull markets.

Valuations Are High Again

If we look at the valuations of these top 6 companies, they are not significantly different from where they were at the last bull market top. Ignoring the two stocks with nosebleed P/E's, Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA), the other four are now in a range of 23.6 - 34.8, compared to around 30 - 35 at the start of 2022.

If we invert the P/E and look at the earnings yield, the 4 cheapest mega-caps now have earnings yields of 2.9% - 4.2%, in contrast to the 10-year Treasury yield of 3.7%. At the start of 2022, the same stocks had earnings yields of 2.9% - 3.3%, compared to a 10-year yield of 1.6%. In other words, the earnings yields are now just in-line with the 10-year, as opposed to an average premium of 1.5% at the top of the last bull market. On that basis, the stocks are more expensive today than at the start of 2022.

A narrowing of the earnings yield premium over treasuries would be explainable if growth prospects have improved considerably. However, all these companies face macro headwinds. I can't say if a recession is imminent, but mathematically, whenever it is going to happen is a year and a half closer than it was at the start of 2022. All these companies, save maybe Nvidia and Apple, are also subject to greater government scrutiny of their market concentration and power than they were at the start of 2022. Apple has the opposite problem, with analysts worried about lack of new, marketable innovation and loss of share. The last month or so of this runup seems to have been driven by AI hype without much quantification of specific benefits at most of these companies. (I'll make an exception for Nvidia, but in that case, the valuation has also spiked more than the others.)

Technical Analysis From A Non-Technician

QQQ has exhibited strong momentum, especially since early May. It's not a screaming sell by most technical indicators. The Bollinger Bands and stochastic oscillator suggest that it has been overbought for an extended period, however that condition can be persistent. One pattern I notice in the chart however is that QQQ may be at the peak of a double head and shoulders pattern. (That's one head and shoulders pattern within a larger one.) This has been an indicator of major tops in the past such as the October 2007 peak in SPY. The last time we clearly saw this in QQQ was in August 2022, preceding an over 20% drop in the subsequent 2 months.

How I'm Trading It

I am predominantly a long-term buy-and-hold value investor. However, QQQ seems to have gotten so far ahead of itself that at least a short-term significant pullback is highly likely. To play this, I bought the 7/21/2023 QQQ $356 Put for $8.00. At the very least, I expect QQQ to complete the head and shoulders pattern and reach the neck line at $331. If it breaks that level, I think it can get down to around $310, which is around the middle of the range it traded in from February to April 2023. That would represent a 13% drop in QQQ but a 475% return on my put purchase.

Because I rarely make these types of trades, I am not risking a significant percentage of my portfolio. The cost of the puts was about 0.25% of my total portfolio value, or about 8% of my total expected investment income this year. That's the most I can lose, whereas if the trade works out and QQQ reaches $310 by July 21, it would increase my portfolio value by about 1% and generate a capital gain equal to about 32% of my annual income.

Conclusion

The Invesco QQQ ETF has been on a tear this year, driven by the top 6 companies which make up over 50% of the fund. The narrowing breadth of the advance, the still high valuations of these companies, and the possible topping chart pattern all suggest at least a short-term pullback is likely soon. I am using a long put strategy to generate significant upside if I am right and limit the downside if not.