QQQ: Too Good To Be True

Jun. 06, 2023 5:56 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)3 Comments
Summary

  • The Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF has outperformed the broader market in 2023, driven by the top 6 mega-cap companies.
  • High valuations, narrowing breadth of the advance, and potential chart patterns suggest a short-term pullback is likely.
  • I am using a long put strategy to capitalize on a potential pullback while limiting downside risk.

Price crash and bear market

24K-Production

Six Mega-Caps Carrying The Market

The Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has blown away the broader market (SP500) (SPY) so far in 2023. When we look at the equal-weight versions of these indices (

QQQ, SPY, and equal weighted ETF chart

Seeking Alpha

QQQ Top Holdings

QQQ Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

SPY Top Holdings

SPY Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

QQQ Advanced chart

Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Synthetically short QQQ through a long position in 7/21/2023 QQQ $156 puts.

