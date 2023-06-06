Justin Sullivan

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) investors celebrated the decisive breakout of AVGO over the past two weeks as the Nvidia-led (NVDA) AI hype diffused to its semiconductor peers.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan helped investors make sense of the opportunity with AI tailwinds, highlighting that the company expects AI revenue to account for 25% of its semiconductor segment revenue by FY24 (year ending October 2024).

As such, AVGO momentum buyers likely chased the surge, as market operators quickly reflected Broadcom's near-term optimism into its valuation. As such, I assessed that the market has priced in the opportunities, leaving these late buyers with an unattractive risk/reward.

Broadcom's massive networking portfolio will likely be the critical growth driver in its well-diversified semiconductor business. While it saw weakness in the enterprise and consumer businesses, investors are not concerned, as they latch onto the potential long-term prospects of the generative AI market.

A recent Bloomberg report indicates that the generative AI market could grow at an incredible 42% CAGR over the next decade. As such, picks and shovels play like Broadcom will likely be a prime beneficiary, as Nvidia demonstrated.

However, Tan highlighted that investors must be cautious about buying into any AI hype. Even though AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC) telegraphed their ambitions in AI chips, he's still seeing "only one real customer" in that space for now.

Even though Tan didn't specify the company's name, I think it's clear which company he's referring to in his commentary, given Nvidia's leadership in AI chips. Tan highlighted:

And in my forecast, in my remarks so far in offload computing, it's pretty much very, very largely around one customer. It's not very diversified. It's very focused. That's our compute offload business. - Broadcom FQ2'23 earnings call

As such, I believe investors buying into Broadcom's growth drivers in AI will need to watch Nvidia's developments closely. AVGO's recent price action also suggests that market operators anticipated near-term benefits from Nvidia's underlying demand to benefit Broadcom.

Despite that, it's essential to consider that while Broadcom is exposed to Nvidia's surging AI business, most of its revenue is not expected to be linked to Nvidia.

As such, I believe it's important to consider AVGO's valuation relative to its historical averages than expecting it to be re-rated upward and close the gap with NVDA.

Revised Wall Street estimates suggest Broadcom is expected to post revenue growth of 7.8% for FY23, down from last year's 21%. In addition, growth is also likely to slow down further in FY24, despite the revenue accretion from AI. Accordingly, analysts project Broadcom's revenue growth to fall to 6.5% in FY24.

Despite that, Broadcom's competitive moat is built around its design expertise in a wide range of semiconductor solutions, particularly in networking. Apple's (AAPL) recent extension of its partnership with Broadcom corroborates the company's moat.

As such, its solid adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow or FCF profitability should offer investors a solid defense against selling pressure moving ahead. In addition, Broadcom guided to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 65% for FQ3, offering significant support for its valuation, despite a lack of substantial revenue upside.

AVGO price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

AVGO's price chart is also concerning. As seen above, AVGO's upward momentum has stalled, with an unconstructive bearish price action reversal last week, suggesting dip buyers likely took profit.

Buyers have also been unable to muster sufficient momentum to overcome the selling pressure this week.

I also don't expect dip buyers to return at these levels to underpin the vertical upward surge. As such, AVGO's risk/reward seems to point to the downside at these levels, with late buyers likely caught in the reversal last week.

Seeking Alpha Quant rated AVGO's valuation with a "D" grade, suggesting it's no longer attractive. Moreover, I also gleaned that AVGO's forward EBITDA multiple of 15.6x is well above the two standard deviation zone over its 10Y average of 14.8x. As such, I assessed that investors should remain patient if they didn't get into AVGO pre-surge.

Investors looking to add more positions should wait for the momentum to cool off, allowing more sellers to take profit on their positions and wait for a constructive consolidation phase first.

Waiting patiently for dip buyers to return at the critical support levels while allowing AVGO's valuation to improve further could provide a much more attractive risk/reward upside than chasing its momentum at the current levels.

Rating: Hold

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

