Sotera Health: Still Many Uncertainties With The Stock

Jun. 06, 2023 6:22 AM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)
GS Investing
Summary

  • Nelson Labs' weak 1Q23 performance and uncertain macroeconomic environment raise doubts about its ability to meet expectations and improve margins.
  • Sotera Health's FY23 guidance puts significant pressure on 2H23 performance.
  • The unresolved litigation risk surrounding SHC adds to the uncertainties.

Focused, serious medical scientists analyzing research scans on a computer, working late in the laboratory. Lab workers examine and talk about results from a checkup while working overtime

Sean Anthony Eddy

Description

There are still too many unknowns for me to take a position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) stock. In particular, the Nelson Labs weakness and the litigation risks are still present. In spite of the fact that Sterigenics and

I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

