2 E's To Earn Up To 17% Yields
Summary
- I like investing to get income from everyday life.
- Today we look at two opportunities that provide a wide range of exposure to different sectors.
- Buy income today to enjoy it tomorrow.
Co-authored with Treading Softly
When I was a younger man, I was introduced to the "V for Vendetta" movie. For those unfamiliar with this piece of cinematic history, it is about a masked man fighting against a totalitarian regime in a fictionalized version of Britain. The man wears a Guy Fawkes mask, having previously attempted to blow up the British Parliament. Many feel that this movie inspired the Guy Fawkes mask-wearing habits of the Anonymous hacker movement.
What drew me to the main character, V, in this movie is that they had a way of using alliteration – the beginning of several words in the same sentence with the same letter. You can probably guess that V likes to use the letter V.
Regarding the market, I ecstatically examine examples of excellent income earners. I aggregate excellent examples into elongated evaluated lists to explain and educate every investor who expects and enjoys our evaluations.
Today I have two outstanding income opportunities that both begin with the same letter – the letter E.
Let's dive in!
Pick #1: ECC - Yield 17%
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) is a Closed-End Fund ('CEF') that invests in the equity portion of collateralized loan obligations ('CLOs'). CLOs hold bank loans that are made to B-rated companies.
ECC continues to pay out a $0.14 monthly dividend, plus a $0.02 supplemental dividend because it had the "problem" of having too much taxable income last year.
For Q1, ECC saw an improvement in cash flow, with recurring cash flows at $0.74/share, covering expenses and distributions with an extra $0.10 to spare. Source
Cash flow is still lower than last year, and ECC management pointed out that the main culprit is the spread between 1-month and 3-month LIBOR. The loans owned by CLOs are floating rate, and the debt-tranches that CLOs are obligated to pay are also floating rate. So, absolute interest rates don't make a meaningful difference for the CLO equity positions, as interest income and debt expense move together. However, there is a nuance that usually doesn't matter, but started impacting CLOs materially in Q4 of last year.
CLO debt expense is calculated based on 3-month LIBOR or SOFR. The borrowers of the underlying loans have a choice to pay monthly using 1-month LIBOR/SOFR or pay quarterly using 3-month LIBOR/SOFR. Typically, there is very little difference between the two, and most borrowers choose to pay quarterly for convenience. However, with the extreme uncertainty over the Fed and the rapid pace of rate increases last year, the spread widened significantly. 3-month interest rates were much higher than 1-month interest rates, encouraging borrowers to pay monthly and creating a mismatch. The bottom line is that CLOs were paying interest based on the higher 3-month LIBOR/SOFR, while the interest they were receiving was based on the lower 1-month LIBOR/SOFR. This caused lower-than-usual earnings in Q4 last year and carried into Q1 of this year.
It is important to note that this is unusual and was also temporary. Spreads between 3-month and 1-month LIBOR/SOFR have normalized. ECC disclosed in the earnings call that recurring cash flow was $51 million in April. 22% higher than all of Q1, and ECC has a few more positions they expect will pay distributions later in the quarter. So for Q2 2023, we expect recurring cash flow to exceed $0.87/share. That would easily cover its $0.48 distribution for the quarter and create enough cushion that there is a real possibility we see larger supplements or a special distribution in Q4 like we've seen the past two years.
We are happy to keep buying this cash flow while it is on fire sale.
Pick #2: EPR - Yield 7.7%
EPR Properties (EPR) is a REIT that invests in "experiential" properties. People go to these properties for experiences — movie theaters, ski resorts, waterparks, museums, themed hotels, and even a casino. A collection of properties that would make the list of the last places people should go amid a global pandemic.
EPR management handled the pandemic well. Despite a massive decline in revenues, EPR navigated the pandemic without taking on debt and without issuing equity. EPR actually bought back equity and maintained a deleveraged balance sheet throughout. An achievement that was not shared by many of their tenants. While the pandemic is over, EPR still faces some repercussions.
Specifically, the parent company of Regal Theaters, EPR's second-largest tenant, filed for bankruptcy last year. EPR had been trading in the $50s, and the price promptly crashed to the high $30s, low $40s.
Nothing instills fear in a REIT more than a major tenant declaring bankruptcy. Many shareholders sell first without asking any questions. This created a fantastic buying opportunity for those who do ask questions.
How much rent did EPR lose? Regal did not pay rent the month it filed for bankruptcy, but it has paid rent every month since. In Q1, Regal paid 100% of the rent due, along with 100% of the COVID-era rent deferrals that were owed. Even in bankruptcy, a tenant must pay rent if they use the property. Their options are to leave the property allowing the landlord to rent to someone else, or pay rent. So far, Regal has chosen not to abandon any of the locations owned by EPR.
Cineworld is expected to exit bankruptcy in July, having converted a large portion of its debt to equity and obtaining new financing to ensure the company has ample cash to operate the business. For landlords, this means that Cineworld is now a much healthier company with a stronger balance sheet than it was before. The final barrier to the plan is getting approval from the judge, which will be requested at the hearing scheduled for June 12th.
While EPR has continued collecting cash throughout the bankruptcy process, the filing has been disruptive. EPR has not issued guidance for 2023 due to the uncertainties, and it has cut back on its expansion plans due to a high cost of capital with its share price low. Also, EPR did not raise its dividend in Q1, despite its low payout ratio.
The resolution of the Cineworld bankruptcy will end this distraction and allow EPR to move forward. The light is at the end of the tunnel, and we can expect a clear resolution by July. Once the bankruptcy exit is official, we expect management to release 2023 guidance and update shareholders on the plan forward from here. Before that happens, we want to take advantage and add more shares at these low prices!
Conclusion
With both ECC and EPR, we gain exposure to various companies operating in different sectors. ECC has not only been outearning its dividend but has been required by rules for CEFs to pay out additional income to its shareholders. I love when a double-digit yield earns so much money they're forced to pay me even more!
On the other side of the coin, EPR gives us exposure to experiential properties that otherwise are difficult to own and are in sectors that would be better to be a landlord than an operator. I liken it to the example of owning a toll booth on the road to go to a concert venue – It doesn't matter who's playing at the concert venue, as long as somebody's taking the road to get there, I'm getting paid. That's the same with EPR and their various holdings; as long as somebody is running something on their properties, they will get paid, whether the tenant is very successful at it or not.
I like casting a wide net. I don't like my income to come from a few specific niche areas; I want my income to come from everyday life. I've long desired that every aspect of my life and every company or sector that I interact with in some way pays me back. This is why I own gas stations. I own hospitals. I own movie theaters.
Nothing makes you money like money. The easiest sources of money are found when people are taking those actions without even thinking. ECC and EPR provide me exposure to a wide array of sectors and a wide array of industries that I can then benefit from when you and your friends, or I and my friends, go about our daily lives. I want a retirement that's paid for by dividends. I can achieve that with income investing. That's the beauty of my Income Method.
