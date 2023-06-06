Damir Khabirov/iStock via Getty Images

The GM Investment Thesis Looks Great Here

General Motors' (NYSE:GM) prospects remain excellent, in our view, due to the positive developments thus far. The management finally decided to retire the Bolt line-up, signifying its strategic choice to transition toward an all-Ultium EV platform. This cadence may potentially optimize its manufacturing line and improve its cost efficiency, since Bolt was based on an older battery technology.

Even so, we must highlight that the automaker has yet to give up on its low-cost EV segment, with the launch of the $30K Chevy Equinox EV by the end of 2023, with another lower-cost option in collaboration with Honda (HMC), implying a potential improvement in margins ahead.

Therefore, we remain optimistic about GM's EV ambitions, especially since all of its EV line-ups qualify for the full $7.5K IRA tax credits, a feat that has not been achieved by Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA), and Rivian (RIVN).

This alone suggests the domestic strength of the automaker's supply chain and the improved affordability of its EV lineup, complying with the $55K requirements for sedans/ SUVs and $80K for trucks.

This is on top of GM's growing robotaxi success, with the Cruise Origin up for public testing soon and the Equinox line-up likely to add to its current Cruise fleet numbers. By the latest quarter, its driverless fleet has already increased to 242 fleets (+86.1% QoQ), completing 1K trips daily.

With the cost savings offered compared to conventional taxis and ride-sharing options, as discussed in our previous Uber (UBER) article here, it is unsurprising that Cruise is "seeing strong retention of users," significantly aided by the fleets' availability around the clock.

Therefore, while GM's EV segment remains unprofitable, with positive margins remaining a moonshot until 2025, we are not overly concerned yet, since many other legacy and startup automakers experience similar issues.

The same has been highlighted with Ford (F) results at EBIT margins of -102.1% in the latest quarter (-61.7 points QoQ/ -63 YoY), as with Rivian (RIVN) at -216.8% (+53.9 points QoQ/ +1,445.3 YoY) and Lucid (LCID) at -501.7% (-210.8 points QoQ/ +534.3 YoY).

Anyone trying to argue about Tesla's (TSLA) profit margins must also be aware of the impact of its price war on the operating margins to 11.4% (-4.6 points QoQ/ -7.8 YoY) by the latest quarter, similarly impacting its Free Cash Flow margins to 1.9% (-3.9 points QoQ/ -10 YoY).

With it looking to further expand in Shanghai and Mexico, we suppose the transition toward electrification may remain a cash drain for many automakers alike.

Fortunately, GM has refrained from the ongoing price war, allowing it to sustain a healthy gross margin of 12.8% (+0.7 points QoQ/ -0.4 YoY), nearing TSLA at 19.3% (-4.5 points QoQ/ -9.8 YoY) and improved than F's at 10.9% (+1.9 points QoQ/ -1 YoY) by the latest quarter.

Nonetheless, consumer demand appears impacted by the elevated interest rate environment, with GM recording an expanding inventory value of $17.75B (+15.5% QoQ/ +19.6% YoY) and 412K units by the latest quarter (+50% YoY). The same has been observed with TSLA at $14.37B (+12% QoQ/ +114.7% YoY) and F at $16.21B (+15.1% QoQ/ +10.7% YoY).

GM's balance sheet has also been impacted, with a net debt of -$5.89B (-48.3% QoQ/ +23.2% YoY) by the latest quarter. Then again, most of the cadence is attributed to the automaker's sustained share repurchases of $2.86B over the past three quarters, retiring its share count to 1.39B by the latest quarter (-4.1% YoY).

This effectively implies that the stock is trading way below its book value of $49.91 (+3% QoQ/ +20.5% YoY), which demonstrates the management's excellent use of capital at a time of depressed stock prices.

GM 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

However, with its sales impacted and inventories building as the management ramps up its unprofitable EV production, it is unsurprising that there is a massive pessimism embedded in GM's stock prices.

The automaker's raised FY2023 EBIT guidance of $12B at the midpoint (-23.9% YoY) has also done nothing to assure investors, as evidenced by the sideways movement in its stock prices since the recent earnings call by late April 2023.

GM 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

The same cadence was already observed in GM's valuations, which are compressed to NTM EV/ Revenues of 0.86x and NTM P/E of 5.44x at the time of writing, compared to its 1Y mean of 0.91x and 5.67x, respectively, or 5Y mean of 1.03x and 7.67x, respectively.

However, we are cautiously optimistic that the worst may be baked in already, with the GM stock still well-supported at current levels. Despite the economic downturn, we do not expect to see another drastic retracement to its July 2020 support level of $25s as well.

Therefore, we are rating GM as a Buy here, since the exercise may allow long-term investors to consequently dollar cost average. Even then, we must highlight that the path remains volatile ahead, due to the EV segment's lack of profitability and minimal FCF generation from the aggressive investments toward electrification.

Based on this cadence alone, GM seems to be neither a high-growth nor a viable income stock in the near term. Therefore, the stock is only suitable for those with long-term investing trajectories, in our view, with the macroeconomics likely to normalize by 2025.