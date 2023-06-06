shapecharge

In the advent of digital transformation, computers and mobile phones became a staple. Business operations, financial transactions, and communications have drastically changed in recent years. At the height of the IoT and fintech revolution, more and more things are done online. Online marketing has become typical as more businesses and investment platforms go online. So, we must protect our identity from potential predators.

Given this, Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) became more vital in ensuring smooth and secure online activities. It has flourished from these tailwinds in recent years. Now, the macroeconomic landscape is challenging as prices and interest rates remain elevated. And even ZD is not exempt.

Despite this, the company exudes durability and resilience with its operational efficiency. It continues to stabilize costs and expenses to maintain viability. Even better, its core business is founded on a solid financial positioning. It has adequate cash reserves and well-managed borrowing levels to sustain its operating capacity. Meanwhile, the stock price appears divorced from the fundamentals. It remains far lower than its intrinsic value, giving it enticing upside potential.

Company Performance

Internet information and service providers are macroeconomic staples today. As remote work and cashless payments prevail, safety and efficiency are crucial. Ziff Davis, Inc. plays a vital role in advertising products and services and protecting identities. However, market volatility hampers its growth potential amidst numerous market opportunities. Thankfully, it exudes durability with its well-managed operating and financial capacity.

The year started with a slight revenue contraction The operating revenue was $307.14 million, a 3% year-over-year decrease. Both its digital media and cybersecurity had lower revenues. Despite this, digital media subscription revenues rose by 24%, reaching $69.14 million. We can attribute it to the increased demand for information and services from its web apps. For instance, Speedtest became more crucial as hybrid work setups proliferated. In the US alone, 55% of companies implemented remote work at varying levels. Employers had to watch internet connectivity to ensure productivity outside the office. Other apps and websites saw lower advertisements, given the lower consumer discretionary spending. With that, the company had lower pricing flexibility. Inflation was so challenging that ZD adjusted production volume to stabilize its operations.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Even so, its strategy paid off with enhanced efficiency. Its contraction was a wise move to stabilize costs and expenses. The operating costs and expenses decreased by 4%, easily offsetting the decrease in revenues. Moreover, its operating leverage increased from 69% to 71%. It showed improved management of variable costs. The business became more scalable, ensuring cost stability for every additional unit produced. With that, the operating margin increased from 9.7% to 10.2%. Although the operating revenue decreased, returns rose and remained stable.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This year, the company faces similar challenges as prices remain elevated. Recession fears persist, which may impact consumer and business spending. Ziff Davis may have to brace for unfavorable changes this quarter. But as inflation relaxes, economic confidence may rebound. We will discuss more of these in the following section.

Why Ziff Davis, Inc. May Stay Secure This Year

The volatile environment may have hampered the growth potential of Ziff Davis, Inc. But the company remained solid with its stable returns. The challenge is still far from over as interest rate hikes persist. With that, ZD must watch out for its borrowings to manage interest expenses. Recession may also lead to softer spending and lower business revenues. In turn, the demand for its products and services may decrease some more.

On a lighter note, Ziff may find sprinkles of hope as inflation continues to decrease. At 4.9%, it has already dropped by 46% from the 2022 peak. And while prices remain elevated, lower inflation means a more stable macroeconomic environment. Indeed, the conservative move of The Fed has paid off. If the downtrend continues, interest rate hikes may cool down or stop for the rest of the year. Even better, lower inflation helps set more strategic pricing to ensure adequate revenues. Lower inflation may also help improve operational efficiency to stabilize costs and expenses. In turn, margins may remain above 10% or even increase.

Macroeconomic improvement is crucial since ZD caters to various solutions and services. With more stable prices, businesses can manage their revenues and expenses better. They can increase their spending on advertisements by ZD. It can also improve consumer confidence, which may raise discretionary spending. This may apply more to digital media since it offers advertisements and app subscriptions.

Likewise, the cybersecurity segment may see more tailwinds in various areas. It may not materialize in its near-term performance. But once the economy becomes more stable, it will be easier for the company to take advantage of these. The first aspect to consider is the prevalence of hybrid and remote work setups. In a study, 72% of companies invest in new technology to adopt remote work. Meanwhile, 74% will transition to a hybrid work model. Second, the fintech revolution allows cashless transactions locally and internationally. Companies like PayPal (PYPL) and American Express (AXP) made financial transactions efficient. In a 2022 study, the share of people not using cash in purchases reached 41%. The fintech revolution also applies to the sustained hype in the cryptocurrency market. It changed the landscape of the global financial system. Many businesses and trading platforms have started accepting cryptocurrencies as payments and investments. Third, the number of businesses utilizing the Internet has increased. In a restaurant, for example, customers can order through its app or a third-party delivery app. These are just the tip of the iceberg. But given all these, households and businesses must protect their identity. In 2022, the average cost of data breaches reached $4.35 million. As such, Ziff Davis plays a crucial role in more secure internet browsing. Thankfully, it offers solutions and services to an increasing number of internet users. One of its brands, IPVanish, hides IP addresses and encrypts user-related data. It now has 75 VPN locations serving over 40,000 IP addresses and over 2,200 servers with unlimited bandwidth.

Number Of Internet Users (Statista)

But what makes Ziff Davis, Inc. solid is its excellent financial positioning. Its sound fundamentals can be seen in its stellar Balance Sheet. Its cash levels increased from $652 million to $722 million. Meanwhile, borrowings decreased from $1.2 billion to $999 million. This trend is impressive amidst interest rate hikes. Even better, it has no borrowings maturing this year. It has ample resources with no reported cash burns this quarter. It also has enough earnings, given the Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio of 0.59x. With that, the company does not have to reduce its cash to repay borrowings. Also, all borrowings are non-current. We can confirm the increasing cash levels in the Cash Flow Statement. ZD has consistent cash inflows with the Cash Flow From Operations of $115 million and CapEx of $30 million. The remaining amount can cover its capital returns through share repurchases. It gives an FCF/Sales Ratio of 28%, so more than one-fourth of its revenues are converted into cash. It proves increased efficiency amidst the slight contraction and headwinds. The company maintains the balance between viability and sustainability.

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (ZD 1Q Earnings)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Ziff Davis, Inc. has been decreasing for the past two years. There were some rebounds, but the downtrend was more prominent. At $64.44, the stock price is 17% lower than last year's value. Despite this, the downward pattern makes it a good bargain. We can see it in the PB Ratio, given the current BVPS and PB Ratio of 40.07 and 1.59x. If we use the current BVPS and the average PB Ratio of 2.43x, the target price will be $97.37. It shows that the company has become more valuable over the years. Its book value has increased, showing higher liquidity and sustainability. Also, the stock price stayed way lower than the intrinsic value of the company. Even better, ZD is attractive, given its consistent capital returns through share repurchases. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $204,300,000

Cash $720,000,000

Borrowings $999,620,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.4%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 47,286,000

Stock Price $64.44

Derived Value $84.71

The derived value adheres to the supposition of a potential undervaluation. There may be a 29% upside in the next 12-18 months. It shows that the stock price is low relative to the fundamentals. With that, its upside potential remains attractive. Investors may see opportunities to buy shares at a discount.

Bottomline

Ziff Davis, Inc. is a secure company with stable core operations amidst a rugged market landscape. It can withstand more headwinds with its operational efficiency and potential opportunities. Its solid financial positioning is one of its cornerstones. Even better, the stock price is an excellent bargain, given its high upside potential. The recommendation is that Ziff Davis, Inc. is a buy.