Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mountain Province Diamonds: A Diamond In The Rough

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • During Q1 2023, Mountain Province Diamonds booked record quarterly revenues, EBITDA, and net income, and the TTM earnings per share stand at C$0.26 ($0.19).
  • I think that the next few quarters are likely to be strong as Gahcho Kué is expected to boost production and global diamond prices remain high.
  • While the sentiment here appears to be hurt following the delisting from NASDAQ, I expect the share price to eventually move towards C$2.00 ($1.49).
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Microcap Review get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

sparkling diamonds on dark purple background.

tiero

Introduction

I've written four articles on SA about Canadian diamond mining company Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCPK:MPVDF) (TSX:MPVD:CA), the latest of which was in January when I said that diamond prices remained high, and I expected the

Mountain Province Diamonds properties

Mountain Province Diamonds

Gahcho Kue potential for extension

Mountain Province Diamonds

Gahcho Kue production

Mountain Province Diamonds

Gahcho Kue costs

Mountain Province Diamonds

Gahcho Kue 2023 outlook

Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds carats sold

Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds key financials

Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Q1 2023 balance sheet

Mountain Province Diamonds

Global diamond jewelry retail sales

Mountain Province Diamonds

If you like this article, consider joining Microcap Review. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys.

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.51K Followers
Leader of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.