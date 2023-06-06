DrewBuzz/iStock via Getty Images

I wanted to catch up on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) a stock I first wrote about in February. Since that time, the stock has traded in a relatively tight range.

Company Profile

As a quick reminder, AM is a midstream natural gas G&P that primarily serves its parent Antero Resources (AR). It owns both low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines from which it generates fixed fees.

It contracts with AR are long term in nature and don’t expire for another nearly 15 years for gathering and compression and nearly 12 years for its water agreement. AR also owns about 29% of AM, and another company could not cost effectively replicate its assets.

Given the nature of its business and its contracts, AM’s results are largely tied to the drilling activity of AR. The E&P saw its Q1 volumes rise 3% year over year. Natural gas volumes fell -3%, while liquids volumes climbed 17% as it focused its development on more liquids rich areas.

On its Q1 call, AR noted said that it set a number of company and industry drilling and completion records in the quarter. It noted that liquids productivity continues to get better each year and that liquids productivity is up 87% since 2018. It also said its base decline rate continues to move lower and that its 1- and 3-year decline rates are the lowest among its natural gas peers.

Now that all bodes well for AM, which is a volume story that is only indirectly impacted by price. Now that AR and other natural gas E&Ps aren’t looking for big jumps in production growth anymore, AM is more of a slow and steady volume growth story that can use its excess free cash flow in the coming years to bolster shareholder returns.

AR’s drilling activity as well as acquisitions resulted in even stronger volume growth for AM, which saw an 8% increase in low pressure gathering and an 11% increase in compression. High pressure gathering fell -3%, while freshwater delivery soared 41%. AM acquired Crestwood’s (CEQP) AR dedication in September, as well as some compression from EnLink (ENLC). The CEQP acquisition added 200 Mcf/d of low pressure gathering.

This resulted in a 16% increase in Q1 adjusted EBITDA for AM to $242 million. As a result of the strong Q1 performance, AM raised its full-year guidance.

Increased Outlook

AM now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of between $950-990 million, a $20 million increase from prior guidance. The company credited the higher forecast to an accelerated well completion program that will drive more throughput in the second half, as well as better well connects. It did note, however, that there was some pull forward in its water business into Q1 that will impact Q2 volumes.

The midstream operator was also able to lower its Capex budget by -$15 million to $180-200 million. The combination of higher EBITDA and lower CapEX also allowed it to raise its expectations for free cash flow by $35 million to a range of $550-590 million. It anticipates paying out approximately $430 million in dividends and have free cash flow after dividends of between $125-155 million.

Company Presentation

Beyond this year, AM sees its free cash flow after dividends moving above $200 million. The reason is that it previously gave AR low pressure gathering rebates that will expire at the end of this year. AM paid AR a $12 million rebate in Q1. That’s equal to $48 million a year that will drop down to EBITDA and cash flow.

AM is looking to get its leverage down to 3x, which is very low for a midstream company. Once it get there, it appears share repurchases could be on the table.

On its Q1 call, CFO Brendan Krueger said:

“As we look to 2024, we'll certainly evaluate where we're at, at that point. I think if we were at the same price we are at today from a share price perspective, share repurchases would certainly be an attractive option to us. We've talked about it in the past, but AR continues to add organic inventory, which is all dedicated to AM. So that inventory and length of inventory continues to grow, which just makes the share repurchases that much more attractive as you look at just the implied valuation of AM relative to the price today. So as we look out, share repurchases would be at the top of the stack, but we'll continue to evaluate as we get closer to that 3x target.”

Valuation

AM trades at 8.1x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $967.5 million. Based on the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $1.04 billion, it is valued at 7.5x.

The stock has a free cash flow yield of about 11% based on 2023 projections calling for $570 million in FCF. And it pays out a dividend yield of ~8.4%. If CapEx remains steady in 2024, its free cash flow yield based off of 2024 numbers could be close to 12%, or greater if CapEx comes down.

The company was leveraged 3.4x at the end of Q1. It anticipated getting to 3.0x leverage by the end of 2024.

AM has one of the cheapest valuations in the space, despite its strong balance sheet and growth outlook.

AM Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

AM remains one of the most attractive midstream stocks in my view. While tied to the natural gas basin the Marcellus, its parent AR has some of the most liquids rich acreage in the space. AR’s firm transportation, liquids-rich production, strong balance sheet, and low breakevens give it running room to grow its production at a moderate pace, which bodes well for AM.

AM, meanwhile, is generating solid FCF, which will help reduce its leverage to one of the best in the midstream space by year-end. Next year, it will see a nice boost in FCF, as $48 million in volume rebates roll-off, setting the company up to have cash to play around with. Repurchasing shares of its undervalued stock look like an attractive option, and a distribution increase could also be in order.

My “Buy” rating remains unchanged, and I’ll move my target price up to $14 from $13.50 based on its raised guidance.