courtneyk

Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Atlas Lithium is slapped with a securities fraud lawsuit. ATLX fell nearly 5 percent Monday and is down 2.5 percent premarket.

Apple unveils mixed reality headset. The Apple Vision Pro will set you back $3,500.

Buybuy Baby could have a buyer. The Bed Bath & Beyond retailer is in talks with a private equity owner.

If you hear a topic you want more information about we include all transcripts and links on Seeking Alpha where we publish under Wall Street Breakfast. We also include links to all articles on our podcast show notes. You can find show notes under the episode description on your podcast player.

OUR TOP STORIES

One condition of the debt ceiling package signed into law over the weekend is that student loan payments resume after August 30.

With that said, UBS analyst Jay Sole said in a research note on Sunday that U.S. consumers with student loans will likely disproportionately reduce spending on soft goods versus other categories as they shift funds to pay down debt.

He also added that these consumers prefer brands over private label and specialty retailers over discounters.

Sole named brands and retailers like Carter's (CRI), Foot Locker (FL), and Nordstrom (JWN), among others, that are more likely to be negatively impacted by this issue.

Meanwhile,

KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered its rating on Target (NYSE:TGT) to Sector Weight from Overweight on Monday chiefly due to concerns over consumer headwinds over the next 18 months.

Analyst Bradley Thomas said a major consideration with Target (TGT) is the end of the pause to student loan payments. Thomas said KeyBanc's analysis suggested a sizable headwind from the policy change.

Target fell nearly 2% Monday and is down 0.3% premarket.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled its long awaited mixed-reality headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday.

The Apple Vision Pro marks Apple’s biggest entry into a new product area in nearly a decade.

As expected, the new device aims for the super-premium end of the burgeoning market, priced at $3,499.

The device will be available early next year at stores and Apple's website.

I spoke to Lillian Cheung with Livy Investment Research about whether the new device will drive significant changes in AAPL.

(02:36)

I’m including a link to an article by Livy Investment Research.

It’s available to premium subscribers. Sign up for premium now at seekingalpha.com/subscriptions. It’s less than 5 dollars for the first month.

Apple (AAPL) ended 0.8% lower Monday at $179.58.

Ad sales at Twitter are down sharply from a year ago.

This according to an internal company presentation obtained by the New York Times.

The presentation showed that advertising sales plunged 59% in the five weeks from the start of May to the start of June. The Times also reported that Twitter has regularly missed weekly sales projections, sometimes by up to 30%.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk told the BBC in April "almost all advertisers have come back or said they are going to come back."

according to the presentation and seven current and former Twitter employees spoken to by the Times, ad sales performance is unlikely to change anytime soon.

The paper reported that major advertisers, including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Disney (DIS), are spending less than they did on Twitter a year ago. Ben & Jerry's said last week it will end paid advertising on Twitter due to the "proliferation of hate speech."

Incoming CEO Linda Yaccarino will be looking to improve the ad situation when she takes the helm. Neither she nor Musk commented on the Times story.

Now for our headline story.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) closed -4.9% in Monday's trading after the company was hit with a lawsuit alleging it made materially false and misleading statements about its success in mining lithium and other battery materials.

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, The class action lawsuit includes plaintiffs who purchased Atlas Lithium (ATLX) shares between March 25 and May 4 of this year, when the stock plunged 43%.

The lawsuit claims the investors were harmed because Atlas Lithium (ATLX) made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that the company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights.

It also says that the company conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the stock and that this was designed to allow the CEO and company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed.

Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ) is in talks to sell its Buybuy Baby chain to Go Global Retail.

Go Global Retail is the private equity owner of children's apparel retailer Janie and Jack.

According to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar, Go Global Retail is bidding to purchase the Buybuy Baby unit and plans to keep the chain of stores operating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is reportedly looking at an across-the-board price hike for next year.

According to DigiTimes, the company is considering an increase of 3-6% in prices for its advanced process manufacturing starting in January 2024.

This cost increase would likely land on the company's biggest customers, including Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) as well as AMD (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Broadcom (AVGO).

In the ratings summary on Seeking Alpha. SA Analysts and Wall Street say TSM is a buy. The Quant rating says it’s a hold.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) on Monday announced the commencement of a secondary stock offering of up to 35M of its class A shares by a unit of Intel (INTC).

The Intel (INTC) unit selling the shares in the offering is Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

The company said in a statement that MBLY is not selling any shares in the offering and will not get any proceeds from it.

Premarket MBLY is down 5%.

A couple items to look out for in our catalyst watch for the day. Apples Worldwide Developers Conference continues. And StepStone Group (STEP) will host an Investor Day in New York City with presentations on the company’s progress, strategy, and outlook. You can find a full list of catalysts for the week in our weekly catalyst watch article.

I'd like to unpack a term we use a lot on the podcast. Some of you may not know what I’m talking about when I say Premium or a Seeking Alpha Premium account. So what is it? Premium helps you with your investing decisions. It helps you compare and track your stocks, it helps you find those companies that you may not have ever heard of, it also gives you access to the articles I mention here on the podcast and a host of other things that I wish I had time to talk about.

But in show notes you’ll find a link to Premium and on that page there’s FAQ’s about all that premium has to offer.

And right now premium is less than 5 bucks for the first month.

U.S. stocks on Monday ended lower, weighed down by a fall in shares of Apple (AAPL) after the iPhone-maker unveiled its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) fell 0.09%. The Dow (DJI) closed 0.6% lower and the S&P 500 (SP500) retreated 0.2%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven closed in negative territory, led by Industrials. Communication Services topped the gainers.

Treasury yields were little changed on Monday. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was flat at 3.69% while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 3 basis points to 4.47%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6:20 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are pointing lower. The Dow is down 0.1%, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down less than 0.1%. Crude oil is down 1.9% at less than $71 a barrel. Bitcoin is down 3.5%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is down 0.2%. South Korea’s markets are closed for a holiday.