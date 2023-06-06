Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Guardforce AI: Significant Expansion Into AI And Robotics Services

Jun. 06, 2023 8:17 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI)
SM Investor
Summary

  • Guardforce AI, a Singapore-based security solutions provider, is expanding into AI and robotics services, which could potentially turn its operating losses into profits in the coming years.
  • The company's AI and robotics segment revenue grew by 245% in 2022, and it has made significant progress in developing its Guardforce AI Intelligent Cloud Platform and AIoT Robot Advertising model.
  • Despite the potential for growth, GFAI faces risks such as the need for additional financing, competition from robot manufacturers, and economic and political uncertainties in its operating regions.

With more than 40 years of experience as a security service provider, Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) is a globally integrated security solutions provider headquartered in Singapore, that in the past few years made enormous efforts to expand into AI

Figure 1 – GFAI’s revenues

GFAI's 2022 results

Figure 2 – GFAI’s client base

GFAI's May 2023 presentation

This article was written by

SM Investor
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

