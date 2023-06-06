Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Annual Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Transcript

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Annual Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Call June 6, 2023 3:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Emmanuel Babeau - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank

Gerry Gallagher

Okay. We're only about 30 seconds behind time, so I'll start now. Welcome everybody to this session with Philip Morris International. Emmanuel Babeau, CFO of Philip Morris International, welcome to our 20th Global Consumer Conference here in Paris.

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank you, Gerry.

Gerry Gallagher

My name is Gerry Gallagher. I'm one of the analyst on consumer team at Deutsche Bank in Europe and it's my very great pleasure to introduce Philip Morris this morning.

So with that, the way we're going to do this is I've got a series of questions. But before I ask those questions, I'm going to ask Emmanuel to say a few words. Philip Morris released a statement this morning reiterating their full year guidance. And intermittent to the questions I ask, I will offer questions out to the audience. [Operator Instructions]

So with that, Emmanuel, over to you.

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank you, Gerry. Great to be with you guys back in Paris in this wonderful month of June. I wanted to start sharing a few thoughts. Of course, first of all, please read very carefully the forward-looking and cautionary statements as always. Thank you for that.

And I'd like to share with you the latest update on how we view our second quarter. And I'm pleased to report that we expect to deliver a strong second quarter which is going to be driven by the success of our smoke-free portfolio and that is going to trigger dynamism on volume and on top line.

When I look at our great team that we have now within PMI, IQOS and ZYN, first, with

