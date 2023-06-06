Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Whitestone REIT: Crisis Resistant Retail Trading 50 Cents On The Dollar

Jun. 06, 2023 8:58 AM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)1 Comment
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Whitestone REIT focuses on service-oriented strip malls in rapidly growing cities in the Sunbelt, benefiting from population and job growth.
  • The company has a well-diversified tenant mix and focuses on shorter-term leases, allowing for faster rent increases and inflation protection.
  • Best of all, the stock trades at a massive discount to NAV.
Strip Mall Plaza Florida USA

benedek

Dear readers/followers,

Today I want to cover a REIT which specializes on service-oriented strip malls in rapidly growing cities in the Sunbelt - Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). The company owns and operates 57 properties located in Phoenix, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and

map

Whitestone Presentation

spreads

Whitestone Presentation

guidance

Whitestone Presentation

debt

Whitestone Presentation

data

Author's calculations

