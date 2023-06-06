Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NuStar Energy: A Better Option Than The 12%-Yielding Preferreds

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.76K Followers

Summary

  • NuStar Energy is a master limited partnership with a stable annual gross profit of $800 million and a high yield of 9.4% for its common units.
  • Despite its less-than-perfect financial standing, NuStar is cash-rich and has a strong distribution coverage ratio for its preferred shares, making them an attractive investment option.
  • Despite the attractiveness of NS preferred shares, I believe there is an even better option to get exposure to NuStar Energy.
  • The NSS baby bond offers a potentially generous 12% yield and added safety compared to common units and preferred shares, making it a strong buy for income investors.
Oil storage spheres tank at night

CHUNYIP WONG

Overview

NuStar Energy (NS) is a master limited partnership engaging in the transportation and storage of a diversified range of liquids, including crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, and ammonia. The company owns assets worth approximately $5 billion, which generated roughly $1.7 billion in revenues last year. NuStar's

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.76K Followers
Finance Director. I work for a large-cap listed European company (consumer goods). Passionate about everything concerning investing and finance, I manage my portfolio. The current portfolio allocation strategy (as of 2023) ranges about 50% ETF, 20% High Yield (including preferred shares), 20% DGI, and a few (10%) high-conviction growth names.At the ongoing assets progression rate, I am hopefully turning into full-time investing by the end of the decade. In the meantime, I will continue contributing to the site as a hobby and for self-development. I am a former semi-pro chess player, now at high risk of becoming a ski bum (that's why I do not write much during winter...).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.