Summary

I remain bullish about Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) business and stock, which is now nearly up 100% since I initiated coverage on the company. My original thesis was that the cross-border remittance market is expected to reach $1.25 trillion and is one of the fastest growing sectors of the financial services industry. RELY's mobile-first approach streamlines and improves the customer service they offer, leading to high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, hence, giving it the ability to win in its competitive market. Encouragingly, RELY continues to execute as I expected. RELY had another stellar quarter, with a healthy transaction profit thanks to a higher take rate by 16bps and lower transaction expenses by 5bps as a percentage of send volume in 1Q23. Increased marketing efficiency and stable unit economics have also contributed to RELY's steady stream of new customers. With all the ongoing strategic improvements, I believe the road to profitable growth is becoming clearer and more feasible. In its most recent earnings call, management expressed optimism about the company's ability to maintain its rapid expansion in both customer base and send volume. Also, I think RELY is just getting started with optimizing its cost structure through direct bank integrations and scale-based benefits, which should lead to lower transaction fees as the company grows. The proof is also in the results, as RELY has posted positive adjusted EBITDA for two consecutive quarters. In sum, I anticipate that RELY's valuation will remain stable at its current level or rise in the future as the company continues to expand its market share and generate strong profits.

Profitable growth

I believe RELY has shown nothing but exceptional execution thus far, with the company maintaining its trend of exceptionally high growth (50%) and positive adjusted EBITDA. Management's strategy of maximizing both scale efficiency and long-term, high return on investment is commendable. This is significant because there is currently a tidal wave of unprofitable fintech companies in the market that are slowing growth and cutting cost in order to turn a profit. This is not the case for RELY, which saw margin expansion due to structural improvements in the business. The growth-driven increase in RELY's margin is reflected in the company's transaction costs decreasing by 500bps due to scale efficiencies and improved fraud performance and its marketing expenses decreasing by 890bps due to reduced competition and increased brand awareness. Importantly, management is still committed to making investments in the business (especially in tech and development). I believe these investments will yield long-term benefits that competitors will find a hard time catching up as the benefits snowball, thereby enabling RELY to maintain its competitiveness.

Middle East Expansion

RELY entered the UAE in 4Q22, which is the second-largest outbound remittance origination country by volume, and I remain enthusiastic about this expansion for the potential to accelerate long-term profitable growth. That optimism stems from my anticipation of a smooth transition, as coverage of the largest UAE remittance recipients already overlaps significantly with that of RELY. From a financial benefit perspective, I expect the scale benefit to show up in margins (lower fixed cost) and revenue growth. Given RELY's growing presence in the Middle East and the size of the market, I am optimistic about the company's long-term revenue growth prospects; however, I stress that RELY's Middle East contribution to revenue in 2023 is likely to be negligible.

Competition

RELY's growth has been significantly higher than that of its long-standing rival Western Union (WU), and it has done so without sacrificing profitability or customer retention. When compared to RELY's 53% growth in branded digital revenue in 1Q23, WU's growth rate contracted by 6%. I believe the stark difference in performance might be due to the difference in approach. While WU uses discounts and market-based pricing to stay competitive, RELY's strategy of establishing itself as a reliable and trustworthy brand should pay off in the long run. RELY's take rate has remained stable between 2% and 2.5%, and management has reaffirmed that RELY is not trying to win customers over by offering the lowest rates possible for remittances. Instead, RELY charges more for its services because of the trust and reliability it has earned among its clientele through its extensive investment in fraud/compliance. In my opinion, RELY is the best strategy for achieving sustainable, long-term profitable growth. If I were to give an example, it would be how Apple (AAPL) competes in the smart phone industry. Apple is able to charge a premium because of its product quality and branding, which is a lasting competitive advantage.

WU

Valuation

Even after the 100% run from my initiated price, I believe the upside for RELY remains appealing. I'd like to point out that the valuation is now trading at 3.2x forward revenue, up from 1.7x when I wrote about it. Given the strong performance over the last two quarters, particularly the improvement in margins, I believe this premium is justified. If we compare to the big legacy competitor, WU which is trading at 1.3x forward revenue, the premium seems justified as RELY growth vs WU is near 50pts difference. I expect strong growth to continue and valuation to remain at current levels, though I believe valuation has room to improve if RELY continues on its current path of profitable growth.

Valuation model

Risks

FX exposure

RELY reports in USD, but the majority of their revenue and earnings come from emerging markets. This puts RELY in a very bad position when the USD rises.

Regulation

RELY transfers a large amount of money cross-border every day. Because of the sheer magnitude of this transmission, RELY is constantly scrutinized by regulators. If RELY is caught committing illegal acts (which may or may not be RELY's fault), they may suffer reputational damage that is difficult to repair.

Conclusion

I continue to have a bullish stance on RELY. RELY has consistently demonstrated strong execution, with impressive quarterly performance, higher transaction profits, improved transaction expenses, and efficient marketing. Despite the recent stock price increase, the upside for RELY remains enticing, and I believe the current valuation is justified given its strong performance and growth prospects.