What happens when you have an alliance that refuses to cut production but has the goal of maintaining prices? Well, you have two choices. You stop maintaining prices, or you do what Saudi Arabia has done and you go at it alone. The country volunteered for an additional 1 million barrels / day in production cuts, despite the fact that, unfortunately, it did nothing for prices.

Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia has spent a few years looking to use Russia to grow OPEC's overall power. Now, it's stuck.

The problem is Russia doesn't really respect Saudi Arabia as the de facto leader and it's much less long-term oriented. It might walk the walk and talk the talk but when it comes to the oil field, it simply does whatever it wants. And unfortunately for OPEC+, the price cap on Russian crude means it's less interested than the best market price.

Russia has allegedly been ignoring production cuts, although disagreements remain. An alleged 2020 Russia - Saudi Arabia price war was also the cause of a massive collapse in prices that year as Saudi Arabia worked to reduce the impact of COVID-19, before Russia backed out. It took prices years to be able to recover.

We think as long as the Ukraine-Russia war continues and Russia continues to have a price cap, Russia has no incentive to keep volumes low.

A Recession? Tomorrow? Next Year? 2026?

Who Knows? But one is definitely coming (which has somehow been true for all of the history of the markets).

S&P 500 Earnings / Price

Companies are widely expecting a recession. That's despite profits last year hitting an all-time record, surpassing their peaks before the start of COVID-19 and the impact COVID-19 had on profits. At the same time, in our view, companies and businesses, through shrinkflation and general inflation fearmongering despite record profits, have lost much of their goodwill.

Shrinkflation causes a loss in brand loyalty, and rising prices are reaching the point where Americans are noticing the impact on the budget. A price raise solely matching cost increases is one thing, but record profits indicate that the price raises are more than that. That could cause, in our view, higher-end brands to potentially suffer first.

At the same time, despite fear about a recession leading to weakness, we see no indication that the consumer won't continue to remain healthy. Despite rising interest rates, there are now indications that there might actually be a soft landing, as unemployment remains strikingly low. That could help energy prices to be stronger than what the market is forecasting.

Crude Oil Supply and Demand (and profits)

Crude oil supply and demand remains incredibly difficult to predict, because it depends on both OPEC+ and volumes.

IEA

For the most part, production has recovered incredibly strongly and is now setting new records. Plenty of companies have access to low cost sources of production, particularly in shale oil, that has enabled their production to recover to pre-COVID levels if not potentially grow further from there. At the same time any recession could lead to demand dropping substantially.

Current expectations are for stock builds that will continue to push prices down. China's reopening has been much slower than expected. We expect that this will put continued pressure on crude oil prices.

Our View

We think the market is overthinking the risk of a recession. Now, that can sometimes be a self-fulfilling prophecy, with customers flush with cash laying off employees to hypothetically save money for a future tech recession (i.e., large tech companies). However, markets remain strong, and unemployment remains incredibly low despite Fed efforts to control the market.

At the same time, inflation rates are back below 5%, and we expect them to continue to drop down. That could result in the Fed tapering interest rate increases, which could help maintain prices. We think the drop in energy prices is oversold and prices could recover in the back half of the year, with an average for the year above $70 / barrel.

That's a level at which many U.S. oil companies are profitable and a good investment. More importantly, it's a level where capital investment remains high.

An Investment Recommendation

For those interested in investing, we recommend the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE). The ETF has a minimal 0.39% expense ratio, with a negligible 0.03% discount to NAV. The ETF works to mimic the performance of the U.S. energy equities, which gives it heavy exposure to major U.S. players, while also providing some diversification.

iShares ETF Holdings

The iShares U.S. Energy ETF is relatively concentrated, with 53% of its holdings in its top 5 holdings and 39% in its top 2 holdings Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Both of these are stalwarts, with strong recent returns and a strong portfolio of assets. Both are also relatively weak at 10-20+% below 52-week highs due to oil prices, which we think sets them up for future shareholder returns.

The iShares U.S. Energy ETF has the ability to provide a simple way to invest in energy and provide future shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis that crude oil remains an interesting investment is market speculation. Fears of a recession can prompt people to spend less money and countries to restrict imports, which in of itself can lead to a demand drop. That in and of itself can affect the value of the investment, combined with the long-term risk for the energy markets.