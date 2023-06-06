Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Did Big Lots Stock Recently Drop To All-Time Lows And What Is The Outlook?

Jun. 06, 2023 9:30 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • Big Lots is currently trading at multi-decade lows following poor results that included a suspension in their quarterly dividend.
  • While results were disappointing, the factors driving the weakness weren't all unique to BIG. I, therefore, view the significant pullback as overdone.
  • Recently announced initiatives, such as the closure of their forward distribution centers, could trickle into margins later in the year.
  • Combined with an expected moderation in markdowns and further tailwinds in the freight environment, the bar for a surprise rebound appears low.
  • Shares are viewed as a "buy" for more risk-tolerant investors, given current trading levels.
Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

On the day of their earnings release, Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) dropped to a 30-year low following poor results and the announcement of a suspension in their quarterly dividend.

As a heavily shorted stock, the declines on the day of earnings were

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.72K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.