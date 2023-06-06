Inching Our Way To Bull Market Territory

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 peeked its nose into bull market territory yesterday before being summarily dismissed in the early afternoon. The first time wasn’t the charm, but I suspect we will see the birth of this new bull at some point in the very near future. Investors do not have a lot of news to guide their day-to-day between now and when the next major economic reports arrive next week. We will have the inflation numbers for May on Tuesday, which will be followed by the Fed’s decision on interest rates at the conclusion of its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday. The consensus now sees a pause in rate increases, but one more 25-basis-point move is expected in July. I think incoming data will lead the consensus to conclude that the rate-hike cycle ended in May.

Finviz

The expectation for one final interest rate increase is actually a positive, because the S&P 500 is already at its highest level for the year. As this expectation fades, it should be another catalyst for higher risk asset prices. We did receive a report on the service sector in the U.S. from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) yesterday that should give the Fed pause following next week’s meeting. It showed a continued softening of economic growth in May, which ran counter to a competing survey from S&P Global.

Bloomberg

The ISM business activity index for service providers fell from 51.9 in April to 50.3 in May, which suggests extremely modest growth. This is the weakest level this year, but respondents to the survey were not discussing recession. Instead, it was more about moderation. New orders are still showing growth, while backlogs are being worked down, but the silver lining to these developments is that prices paid for materials and services fell to a three-year low, which should feed into lower prices for consumers. This strengthens the disinflationary trend that started last summer.

Bloomberg

As I mentioned over the weekend, my investment theme for the remainder of this year is a rotation of investment dollars from the largest mega-cap technology related names to what I called the “average stock.” This means breadth improves, as more small- and mid-sized companies realize better performance. It does not mean we see a collapse in price for names like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and other market leaders to date. You can see in the chart below from Bank of America that we are at an extreme in terms of relative performance between technology and the Russell 2000 small-cap index not seen since the year 2000. In my view, this suggests a reversal is around the corner.