EV Company News For The Month Of May 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global electric car sales April 2023 were up 70% YoY to 14% share. China sales up 93% YoY to 35% share. Europe up 25% YoY to 21% share.
  • EV market news - China’s new emission rules pressure car dealers to clear stocks before July 1, 2023. Tesla and BYD are completely dominating the EV sector, Japanese lagging behind.
  • EV company news - BYD takes aim at SE Asia market. Tesla Model Y the world's best-selling car in Q1,2023. Musk teased plans for 2 new EV models coming soon.
  • Audi EV deliveries rise 43% YoY in Q1, 2023. Stellantis targets 9 new BEVs launches in 2023. BMW sales of BEVs up 112% YoY in Q1, 2023. GAC Aion sold a record 41,012 vehicles in April, up 301% YoY.
  • Great Wall Motors opens EV factory in Brazil. China EV upstart Hozon Auto stuns rivals with sales surge. Fisker delivers first all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV.
Tesla car store at night with customer

Robert Way

Welcome to the May 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

May saw strong April global plugin electric car sales and another very busy month of news.

The biggest news item for the month was that

Top selling global plugin electric car auto groups Jan-April, 2023

CleanTechnica

Global electric car sales reached 10.522m in 2022 and 13% market share

EV-Volumes

Bloomberg breakdown of EV sales by year and region

BloombergNEF

Global EV sales forecast

Mining.com

BloombergNEF long term EV forecast (global EV share to exceed 70% by 2040)

BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF forecasts ~40.4% global passenger EV market share in 2030 and 75.3% in 2040

BloombergNEF

Tesla dominates U.S EV production with 69.5% share in Q1, 2023

Bloomberg

Solar & wind production needs to increase by 3x/yr, battery production by 29x/yr, BEV production by 11x/yr

Tesla 2023 shareholder meeting

2023 Nissan Ariya named to Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list for 2023

Nissan Motor

Nissan 'Chill-Out" concept electric car

Nissan

Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. - NETA V

NETA Auto

e:Ny1: The next all-electric vehicle from Honda combines comfort, performance and technology in a stylish B-segment SUV

Honda

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

BloombergNEF

Trend Investing

