Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: A Milestone, But Not The Destination

Jun. 06, 2023 10:00 AM ETNVDA
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia is the leader in a semiconductor device called a graphics processing unit (GPU).
  • Training generative AI models require hundreds of these high-end GPUs.
  • For the semiconductor industry, AI is going to be a rising tide that can lift many boats.

Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

By Jamie Zakalik

ChatGPT popularity has catalyzed an infrastructure investment cycle that is driving significant demand for Nvidia (NVDA).

When ChatGPT was released to the public on November 30, 2022, few had ever heard of the term "generative AI," let alone interacted

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.55K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.