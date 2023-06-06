Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM Integrated: Earnings Revisions Turned Ridiculously Negative

Jun. 06, 2023 10:51 AM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services experienced a decline in share price due to downward pressure on freight rates and losses in Q1 FY23.
  • The company is implementing measures to reduce costs and improve performance, with a focus on sustainability and innovative technologies.
  • The current EPS revisions look off and contradict the guidance of positive EBIT for FY23 reaffirmed recently.
  • Despite short-term risks, I maintain a long-term "Buy" rating for ZIM, as the company's investments and cost optimization efforts are expected to bear fruit in the coming years.
Aerial top down view of a large container cargo ship with copy space

SHansche

I've written about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) before here on Seeking Alpha, and despite the sharp decline in the share price, I've consistently reiterated my buy recommendation. Why? Because buying shares of companies like ZIM should be an

Seeking Alpha data, author's work

ZIM's IR presentation [Q1 FY23]

Chart
Data by YCharts

Goldman Sachs [May 16, 2023], proprietary source

Seeking Alpha, ZIM, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, ZIM, Earnings Revisions

Seeking Alpha, ZIM, Earnings Revisions [author's notes]

SA News

Chart
Data by YCharts

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

