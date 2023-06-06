Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
REX American Resources Corporation: Phenomenal Balance Sheet Brings Stability

MJ Investing
Summary

  • REX American Resources Corporation specializes in alternative energy solutions focusing on the production and distribution of biofuels including ethanol and distillers grains.
  • The company has a strong financial position with a growing cash position and no long-term debt, allowing for continued share buybacks.
  • Despite recent growth in sales and margins, the current valuation does not justify a buy rating, making REX best suited as a hold for investors seeking exposure to the ethanol industry and distillers corn growth.

Corn Harvest and Processing Silos by Autumn Agricultural Farm Field

YinYang

Investment Summary

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) is a reputable company within the energy and renewable fuels sector. Specializing in alternative energy solutions, REX American Resources works in a niche of production and distribution of biofuels, including ethanol and distillers

The history of the net margins

Margin History (Macrotrends)

The average selling prices for the companys products

Selling Prices (Q1 Report)

Some highlights from the last report

Earnings Highlights (Q1 Report)

Price chart for ethanol

Ethanol Prices (tradingeconomics)

The balance sheet the company has

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

The stock chart the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

MJ Investing
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

