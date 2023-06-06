Broadcom: Proceed With Caution
Summary
- As expected, Broadcom Inc. has been the best-performing semiconductor stock over the past 3-month period.
- Robust demand partially justifies the recent share price increase, but not all the way to a near double-digit revenue multiple.
- In spite of the strong business model and well-thought capital allocation, I remain cautious on Broadcom's short-term prospects.
Just three months ago, I analyzed Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) strong business model through the lens of profitability, competitive advantages and capital allocation.
Even though I remained neutral on the company, AVGO was among my top picks within the semiconductors space.
Although I see Broadcom Inc. as one of the best-positioned semiconductors stocks, I have a hard time turning bullish on the stock.
Fast forward three months, and Broadcom's share price has already appreciated by nearly 30%.
Not only that, but the company is the third best-performing semiconductors stock within its broader peers group, with only Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) standing ahead in the rankings.
Before I proceed with the details around this performance, there are two things worth addressing. Firstly, the fact that AVGO is the third-best performing stock within the peer group is hardly a surprise, and in fact is in line with my expectations from 3-months ago.
What came as a surprise is the magnitude to which the market has reacted on the expectations of higher top line growth on the back of deployment of generative AI. The opportunity is indeed significant and would help alleviate some cyclical headwinds within the semiconductor space, but investors should not forget that some valuations within the industry now rely too heavily on assumptions about the future that are hard to justify even in very optimistic scenarios.
Quarterly Developments
During the latest quarter, Broadcom's top and bottom lines exceeded expectations by a wide margin, but as we saw in the graph above, the market did not react to the event.
Instead, Broadcom's strong results over the past 3-month period came as a result of Nvidia's strong Q1 2023 results and guidance for the rest of the fiscal year.
The spillover effect to Broadcom is indeed justified as the company has a large exposure to hyperscalers and would be among the largest beneficiaries from the deployment of generative AI.
Now, as I start this call, I know you all want to hear about how we are benefiting from this strong deployment of generative AI by our customers. Put this in perspective, our revenue today from this opportunity represents about 15% of our semiconductor business. Having said this, it was only 10% in fiscal '22. And we believe it could be over 25% of semiconductor revenue in fiscal '24.
Source: Broadcom Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).
At present, however, the opportunity represents only 15% of Broadcom's semiconductors business, which in turn is roughly three quarters of total company's revenue, or in other words demand from generative AI is just slightly above 10% of Broadcom's total revenue.
Based on the management's current expectations, it could reach to about 25% of semiconductor revenues in the next fiscal year which would still be under 20% of total company's sales. Although this is a major growth driver for Broadcom, it alone would not be enough to sustain the current revenue growth rate in the company's networking segment.
That's also one of the reasons why the outlook for the third quarter of the current fiscal year has not changed materially during the quarter even as the wireless segment is expected to stabilize and remain "around flattish year-on-year" in the third quarter.
As a result, forward revenue growth now stands at almost 12%, which is still significantly higher than the industry median.
Nonetheless, the figure is not very different from the one 3-months ago, when I first covered the company.
Remaining Focused On The Long Term
Although nearly 30% return in a matter of 3 months sounds very exciting, long-term shareholders should not get complacent with such results.
We have already seen just how unsustainable valuations could be from their 2021 peaks to their troughs in the following year. I am not referring specifically for AVGO here, but for high-growth names in semiconductors, software and other sectors that benefited from the recent liquidity injection.
In the case of Broadcom, the company's price-to-sales multiple is once again near its 2021 highs, and this time around has skyrocketed in a matter of days.
Apart from the top line revenue growth I covered above, we should also take into account Broadcom's record high profitability as the company expands more aggressively into Infrastructure Software.
Given the extraordinary revenue growth in recent years, the relationship between Broadcom's operating margin and its P/S multiple is not as strong as it would be for a business experiencing a stable topline growth.
However, there is a striking similarity between the current period and the end of fiscal year 2021, when AVGO alongside many other high-growth companies reached unsustainably high levels. On top of that, margins have not changed materially from fiscal year 2022, but expectations about top line growth have driven the company's sales multiple near its all-time highs.
Conclusion
Broadcom Inc. is still one of the best-positioned semiconductors stocks. However, shareholders should be mindful of the too optimistic assumptions about the future that are already priced-in following the recent Nvidia earnings release. Not only that, but the risk of AVGO's aggressive movement into infrastructure software should not be ignored either. Having said all that, I remain optimistic on Broadcom's long-term success, but the current share price allows for taking some profits off the table.
