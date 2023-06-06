Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roku: Attractively Priced Growth Stock

Jun. 06, 2023 11:20 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.46K Followers

Summary

  • Roku reported a 17% growth in active accounts and a 20% increase in streaming hours in Q1, but saw a 5% decline in average revenue per user.
  • The company is on track to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability by FY 2024, with a current valuation of 2.2X forward price-to-revenue ratio.
  • Despite the decline in monetization metrics, Roku's potential in the streaming and advertising markets makes it undervalued compared to Netflix.

Roku To Layoff 200 Employees As Tech Downsizing Continues

Justin Sullivan

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has seen continual active account acquisition momentum and growth in engagement in the first-quarter. Unfortunately, the streaming platform also saw a weakening of its monetization metrics which has been expressed as a decline in Roku's average revenue

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: eMarketer

Source: eMarketer

Source: Roku

Source: Roku

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.46K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROKU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.