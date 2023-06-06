Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Extreme Networks Looks Undervalued Based On FCF And EBITDA

Jun. 06, 2023 11:23 AM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Extreme Networks, Inc. is a $2.8 billion market-cap networking company that specializes in providing software-driven solutions for enterprise and service provider networks.
  • I like the way the company's balance sheet looks, bookings, revenue momentum, and margin expansion.
  • In terms of FCF, EXTR stock looks undervalued when we consider that gross margin and EBIT margin are expected to increase by 90 and 80 basis points in Q4 [QoQ].
  • My year-end target is $25.9 per share [21.36%], which is about in the middle of the 15-27% range I derived based on EV/EBIT.
Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

The Company

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is a $2.8 billion market-cap networking company that specializes in providing software-driven solutions for enterprise and service provider networks. It designs and manufactures network switches, routers, wireless access points, and other networking equipment. These products are designed

EXTR's latest IR presentation

EXTR's latest IR presentation [author's notes]

EXTR's latest IR presentation

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

EXTR's 10-Q, author's notes

EXTR's 10-Q, author's notes

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.03K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EXTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

