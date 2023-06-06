Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 10:35 AM ETZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX), ZFOXW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Weller - Vice President of Investor Relations

James Foster - Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Tim Bender - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Jonathan Ruykhaver - Cantor

Marc Bachner - Stifel

Yi Fu Lee - Cantor

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ZeroFox Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. And as a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Weller, Vice President of Investor Relations for ZeroFox. Please go ahead.

Todd Weller

Thanks, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review ZeroFox's fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results.

With me on the call today are Foster, our Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Tim Bender, our CFO.

By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement as well as our supplemental financial information may be found on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, let me remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements related to our anticipated financial results, growth opportunities in external cybersecurity, our progress to achieving profitability, and expected benefits from our acquisitions of IDX and LookingGlass. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements made today speak only to our expectations as of today, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise them. For a

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.