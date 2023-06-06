Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lennar: The Market Likely Isn't Considering The Cyclical Evidence

Jun. 06, 2023 11:58 AM ETLennar Corporation (LEN), LEN.B2 Comments
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • Lennar is a cyclical company. Any analysis and valuation should be based with a cyclical lens. There is a strong correlation between Lennar’s revenue and the US Housing Starts.
  • From 2005 to 2022, Lennar’s revenue grew at 4.8% CAGR. But this was due to a combination of volume growth and price growth. This is not a growth company in my view.
  • There is no growth in the long-term annual average Housing Starts. Based on this, there is no margin of safety valuing Lennar through a cyclical lens.
  • The market is pricing Lennar as if there is a 1/3 increase in the long-term annual average Housing Starts. Alternatively it is pricing it as non-cyclical.

Lennar DFW Division Office building in Irving, Texas, USA.

Investment Thesis

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a cyclical company. During the latest Housing Starts cycle from 2005 to 2022 (peak-to-peak), its revenue grew at 4.8 % CAGR. But this was due to a combination of 2.1% CAGR in Deliveries while unit selling price grew

US Housing Starts

Chart 1: US Housing Starts (FRED)

US Housing Price Index

Chart 2: US Housing Price Index (Trading Economics)

Performance Index

Chart 3: Performance Index (Author)

Breakdown of Revenue

Chart 4: Breakdown of Revenue (Author)

Segment revenue

Chart 5: Segment revenue (Author)

Deriving the regression equation for the Financial Services segment

Chart 6: Deriving the regression equation for the Financial Services segment (Author)

Summary of Lennar valuation

Table 1: Summary of Lennar valuation (Author)

Deriving the segment gross profits

Table 2: Deriving the segment gross profits (Author)

Estimating the WACC

Table 3: Estimating the WACC (Various)

Calculating the intrinsic value

Table 4: Calculating the intrinsic value (Author)

Risk free rates and equity risk premiums

Chart 7. Risk free rates and equity risk premiums (Author)

Hong Chew Eu
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

