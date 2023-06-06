spukkato

After a needlessly pessimistic 2022 that was overwhelmed by fear, the U.S. equity market has finally found its bullish momentum. Not only has inflation continued to cool, but the U.S. economy has also proven to be much more resilient than what most economists had anticipated. As previously anticipated risks to the economy are beginning to look much more benign in reality, investors are gradually returning to equities.

The signing of legislation backed by President Joe Biden, which lifted the US$31.4 trillion debt ceiling and averted what could have been an unprecedented default by the U.S. government, provided a further boost to investor confidence last week.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) has now decisively broken above 4,200, which we previously identified as a critical level of resistance based on a longer-term Fibonacci Retracement extending from the S&P 500's March 2020 low to its all-time high in January 2022.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

Using the same Fibonacci Retracement study, the break above 4,200 suggests that the S&P 500 may attempt to surpass its all-time high of around 4,800. That translates into a potential 12.3% gain from current levels or a 25% gain from the beginning of the year.

Even we must admit that such spectacular gains would seem rather strange given that the U.S. economy isn't exactly in great shape and that interest rates are still high. The S&P 500 is also likely to encounter resistance around the 4,550 level. Furthermore, with just six months left in the year, staging a 12.3% rally from here would be quite an incredible feat.

Having said that, historical data shows that huge gains are actually quite common following a bad year. As the accompanying chart shows, on previous occasions since 1980 when the S&P 500 suffers a sizeable loss, the following year often provided strong double-digit gains above 20%. Perhaps a 4,800 close for the S&P 500 Index by the end of the year isn't as far-fetched as most people think.

J.P. Morgan Guide to the Markets (May 31, 2023)

A Choppy Bull Market, But A Bull Market Nonetheless

To be clear, we are cognizant of existing risks to the economy. After all, the economy is still under pressure from tight monetary policy and the Fed has yet to pivot and normalise interest rates. Any indication of a potential resurgence in inflation (even transitory in nature), or rapidly cooling pockets of the economy, is likely to cause the market to pull back. Furthermore, the sustained rally in the S&P 500 in recent weeks also suggests that retail investors may be keen to take profits at the first sign of weakness.

The choppy nature of the economic data as the U.S. economy emerges from monetary policy tightening means that we are likely to see frequent bouts of volatility in the S&P 500. We believe that the bull market that began in October 2022 is likely to remain choppy in the coming months, but a bull market nonetheless.

In Conclusion

We view the recent break above the 4,200 level on the S&P 500 as a bullish signal for U.S. equities. Although we expect a choppy market ahead driven by profit-taking at the first sign of weakness, we do see the possibility for the S&P 500 to finish strong by the end of the year.

We reiterate our bullish view on U.S. equities and we reaffirm our "Strong Buy" rating on the S&P 500 Index with a raised target level of 4,600 by end-2023.