Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sprinklr: Subscription Business Humming In Fiscal Q1 2024

Jun. 06, 2023 12:09 PM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sprinklr beat fiscal Q1 2024 revenue and EPS estimates and increased the full-year subscription revenue guidance range by $5 million at the mid-point.
  • Total revenue guidance for fiscal 2024 was increased by only $1 million at the mid-point, as the company now expects lower services revenue this year.
  • The full-year fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance was increased $0.06 at mid-point or $10 million and indicates continued margin improvements.
  • Macro headwinds are still largely present and pose some challenges, but Sprinklr is executing well despite the challenges.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Growth Stock Forum. Learn More »

earnings

MCCAIG

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) reported strong fiscal Q1 2024 results, beating revenue and EPS estimates, and it increased the full-year subscription revenue guidance by $5 million at mid-point.

However, the total revenue guidance was increased by only $1 million at the mid-point as

Guidance bridge for full-year fiscal 2024 revenues

Sprinklr investor presentation

Annotated share price chart of CXM

Seeking Alpha, TradingView, author's annotations

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
7.44K Followers
Discovering growth and biotech stocks with significant upside potential
Former stockbroker, now an independent analyst/writer on Seeking Alpha and founder and editor of the Growth Stock Forum. Focusing on growth and biotech stocks. Looking for substantial sales and earnings growth potential and seeking the best risk-adjusted returns from my stock selection.

My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be regarded as investment advice in any way. Readers and subscribers should do their own due diligence and/or consult their financial advisor before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.

Exclusive research: http://seekingalpha.com/author/oneil-trader/research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CXM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.