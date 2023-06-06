Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VOX: Why Communications Services Stocks Underperformed And How This May Change

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
736 Followers

Summary

  • Select communications services stocks may offer a safer investment option amid rising inflation and slower economic growth in 2022.
  • Communication services stocks underperformed the S&P 500 in 2022 due to factors such as the popularity of other safe havens and the underperformance of larger growth stocks.
  • Many U.S.-based communications companies still have the potential to outperform, with some stocks offering 5+% dividend yields.

cloud server , security, cloud server,Cloud Computing, Data Analyzing, Data Center, Internet of Things,cloud file,Cloud Storage,Software as a Service,Database,Downloading,Computer,Security,

Urupong

Opportunity Overview

Select communications services stocks may be safer investments amid rising inflation and slower economic growth this year. In my last article, I noted how select international companies in emerging markets might be a safer bet in

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
736 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.