Introduction

I've written four articles on SA about re-commerce retailer Envela Corporation (NYSE:ELA), the latest of which was in March when I said that sales in 2023 were likely to increase by single digits and they could decline significantly if the commercial business encountered issues with supply.

Well, I think that the Q1 2023 financial results of Envela were decent, and the company announced that it plans to open at least four stores by Q3 in a bid to double its retail business over the next two years. In view of this, I’m boosting my rating on the stock to buy as it seems there is significant growth for the business right just around the corner. Let’s review.

Overview of the recent developments

In case you're not familiar with Envela, here's a short description of the business. The company’s consumer segment specializes in buying and reselling or recycling luxury assets such as jewelry, diamonds, gemstones, fine watches, rare coins, gold, and silver and it includes 7 jewelry and bullion stores in Texas and South Carolina. This business was struggling financially at the end of the last decade and the net operating loss (NOL) carryforward made it an attractive target for John Loftus, Envela’s Chairman and CEO who was appointed in 2016. In 2019, Envela bought his companies Echo Environmental and ITAD USA and these two companies are now a major part of its commercial segment. This business is involved in buying electronic products such as laptops and phones from companies and school districts for end-of-life recycling and resale. It typically gets used products from clients that upgrade their IT equipment which are then resold as whole goods, harvested for components to re-use, or recycled if they aren’t reusable.

Turning our attention to the Q1 2023 financial results, Envela booked record first quarter revenues and EBITDA thanks to a better mix of resale and recycling in the high-margin commercial segment. Total sales inched up by 2.1% year-on-year to $48.4 million while EBITDA improved by 11.2% to $3.5 million. Unfortunately, the NOL carryforward is now exhausted which led to a 4.6% decline in net income to $2.5 million. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by double digits for both segments, and the main reason behind this was the start of an expansion plan.

In the consumer segment, SG&A expenses increased due to the expansion of Envela’s footprint in Arizona as well as the inclusion of corporate building overhead expenses. In Q1 2022, the latter were classified as other expenses. In the commercial segment, the company mentioned in its Q1 2023 financial report that it’s expanding this business by increasing the infrastructure (see page 33 here). There was also a reclassification of corporate building overhead expenses here.

So, what does this planned expansion include? Well, Envela announced on April 6 that it plans to open at least four stores in the consumer segment by the end of Q3 2023 with the idea of replicating its business model in Dallas and Charleston in other markets. The aim is to double the retail business in the next two years and the first new location is in Phoenix. According to the Q1 2023 financial report, the company bought a 6,000 square feet stand-alone retail building in the city for $1.2 million (see page 24 here). The announcement of this expansion plan surprised me, considering Envela said in its Q4 2022 financial report that its expected capital expenditures over the next 12 months were just $750,000 (see page 26 here). Considering the first building alone costs $1.2 million, I also find it surprising that the company now plans to spend just $1 million of CAPEX in the next 12 months (see page 36 here).

Regarding the expansion plan itself, assuming Envela opens 7 new jewelry stores of roughly the same size as the current ones over a period of two years, revenues and EBITDA could increase by $131.1 million and $7.5 million, respectively. I don’t expect there to be significant economies of scale as the gross margin of this business declined to 12.4% in Q4 2022 from 13% a year earlier despite the company opening one store in early 2022. Considering that Envela is barely growing organically without the new store openings, I think we can realistically forecast that annual EBITDA could grow to about $22.9 million if the number of jewelry stores rises to 14 (EBITDA for the commercial segment plus double the EBITDA for the consumer segment for 2022).

Looking at the valuation, Envela closed Q1 2023 with a net cash position of $4.7 million which puts its enterprise value at $197.2 million as of the time of writing. The company is thus trading at 12.6x EV/EBITDA on a TTM basis, which I think is high. However, the ratio could drop to 8.6x if the EBITDA of the consumer segment doubles. It’s an asset-light business with a strong balance sheet that I think should be trading above 10x EV/EBITDA and the expansion plan opens the door for significant share price appreciation over the coming years.

Turning our attention to the risks for the bull case, I think that there are two major ones. First, it’s possible that the opening of new jewelry stores goes slower than expected or that the new locations don’t live up to expectations, with sales and EBITDA margins failing to match the ones in Texas and South Carolina. Second, I’m concerned that the inventories of the commercial segment have decreased below $1 million as any unforeseen issues with securing electronics for resale could lead to a significant decrease in sales and EBITDA in the near future.

Investor takeaway

Envela booked record first quarter EBITDA despite higher SG&A expenses as it prepares to launch an expansion plan aimed at doubling its consumer business. Now that this business is profitable after a few years of restructuring, Envela wants to replicate it in more states. Considering the first building cost just $1.2 million, CAPEX should be low. In my view, the new stores are likely to boost annualized EBITDA by about 50% by mid-2025 and this stock is now on my watchlist.