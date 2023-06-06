CreativaImages

The Playbook

In my playbook, the stock market goes up unless: 1) the Fed is expected to aggressively hike interest rates - I call this the Liquidity shock; 2) there is an imminent recession; or 3) there is an imminent Credit Crunch or the spike in the credit spreads.

Thus, in March 2022, I explained my bearish position on the S&P 500 Index (SP500), primarily warning about the rising inflation and the expected aggressive Fed tightening (Liquidity shock), which would eventually lead to the hard landing or a recession.

But the Fed had been flirting with the dovish pivot, and in May 2022 I turned bullish, only to re-short in mid-August 2022 as it became obvious the Fed has to keep hiking.

I covered these shorts, and actually bought the dip again in late September 2022, specifically citing the expected fall in CPI due to fall in rents, and the resulting peak Fed hawkishness. Further, I noted, that the probability of an imminent recession was low, given that the 10Y-3mo yield curve was not inverted at that point.

The Timid Short

However, despite the fact that the S&P 500 found support near the key resistance in October 2022, the yield curve inverted, as the Fed continued to hike. I recognized the fact that the peak in Fed's hawkishness was likely in, which ended the Liquidity Shock selloff, but the probability of a recession was increasing by the day as the yield curve inversion kept getting deeper.

Thus, as I outlined in this article, I exited the long position and implemented a very timid short strategy by selling call options on S&P500. I sold Dec 22 4300 calls and Dec 23 4400 calls. Dec 22 calls expired worthless.

In fact, technically this was not a bet on further downside, it was a bet that the S&P500 would not go up beyond the 4400 level in 2023. This was appropriate for the period between the end of the Fed-induced Liquidity Shock selloff and the Recessionary selloff - or a period which could produce a bear market rally until the selloff resumes.

Was it a mistake? Was it more appropriate to play the bear market rally from the long side? I don't think so. The length and the extent of the current bear market rally was completely unpredictable.

Specifically, the current bear market rally in S&P500 is led by 7 megacap tech stocks due to the AI theme, which started in late January when Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced a major investment in ChatGPT. In reality, tech stocks (QQQ) were particularly vulnerable in the rising rates environment and were heavily shorted. The AI theme triggered a major short covering rally. In fact, the equal-weight Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is flat YTD, up only 1%.

Investors who are long the bear market rally now face the decision when they sell. Sell too early, face the FOMO chasing. Missed the top, and all the gains could evaporate, and turn into losses.

The short call strategy actually worked OK, as the Dec 22 calls expired worthless, while the Dec 23 calls decayed in value due to time expiration (since Oct/Nov 22), and low volatility. With that said, S&P 500 is now near the 4400 strike price, but the breakeven is still near the 4600 level.

The Speculative Event-Based Short

Just recently I bought June 16th 4000 puts, expecting a sharp imminent pullback due to three events: 1) debt ceiling; 2) post debt-ceiling liquidity drain; and 3) June 14th Fed meeting.

I expected that the debt ceiling negotiations would be more contentious. Yet, the Congress situation proved to be much more moderate and centrist than many expected. Thus, the debt ceiling was raised, which caused the relief rally.

However, we are currently in that liquidity drain stage when the U.S. Treasury will have to issue a Trillion USD worth of Bonds to replenish the reserves. Let's see how it plays out.

Further, the current expectations are that the Fed will pause at the June meeting. Yes, the Fed could pause if there is a significant market turbulence due to the liquidity drain. Otherwise, the Fed is likely to deliver another interest rate hike on June 14th, and likely upgrade the inflation expectations in the Summary of the Economic Projections. This could still shock the markets.

Getting Ready for a More Aggressive Short

The S&P 500 broke the key long-term resistance at around 4200 after the debt ceiling relief rally. In fact, given the record short position, the cross above the 4200 level caused a major short covering rally on Friday.

This "breakout" creates an opportunity to either buy the "breakout," or to sell the "head-fake." In fact, the default strategy for the trend followers is to buy the "breakout," with the stop loss order just below the 4200 level.

So, that's the opportunity - the cross below the 4200 level will cause the major stop-loss selling from all speculators who are now buying the breakout.

Thus, I am planning to start directly shorting if the S&P 500 crosses below the 4200 level - if accompanied by the fundamental trigger. This is not a technical analysis, this is tactical positioning based on fundamentals.

The Fundamental Triggers

Recession. Yes, the recession keeps getting delayed, but based on many forecasts, recession will arrive in Q3. Here is the ING forecast:

The Liquidity Drain, as previously discussed.

Tight monetary policy. Recession is coming, while inflation is sticky, well above the Fed's target. This will limit the Fed's ability to intervene, as the Fed will be forced to "hold-for-longer" despite a recession.

Limited government support. Given the debt ceiling agreement, the government will not be able to increase spending over the near term as the economy enters a recession.

Potential U.S. debt downgrade. Let's be serious, the U.S. government has to lower spending and increase taxes, and the debt ceiling deal does neither. Fitch indicated that it could downgrade U.S. debt by September despite the debt ceiling deal.

Risk Management

First of all, shorting stocks, either via short calls, long puts, or direct short, is inappropriate for most investors. This is risky and requires "a stomach." I do not recommend it. If bearish, buy Treasury Bills at 5.5% yield and wait for the opportunity to buy.

With that said, I plan to short SPX sub 4200, and get out above 4200, fully understanding that the bear market rally could continue. My current short call position is still OK, and I will revalue the appropriate hedge if the S&P 500 reached the 4400 level. If the long put option expires worthless on June 16th, I'm OK with it, since I reduced the position after the initial spike from 0.18 to 0.36.