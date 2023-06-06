Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 11:13 AM ETPyxus International, Inc. (PYX), PYYX
Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomas Grigera - VP, Corporate Treasurer

J. Pieter Sikkel - President and CEO

Flavia Landsberg - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Monrad - Northeast Investment Management

Chris Reddy - TD Cowen

Oren Shaked - BTIG

Joseph Von Meister - Intermarket Group

Konstantin Manoukian - Independent Credit Research

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Pyxus International, Inc. Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the conference over to Tomas Grigera. Please go ahead.

Tomas Grigera

Thank you. With me this morning are Pieter Sikkel, our President and CEO and Flavia Landsberg, our CFO. Before we begin discussing our financial results, I would like to cover a few points. You may hear statements during the course of this call that express a belief, expectation or intention as well as those that are not historical fact. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail, along with other risks and uncertainties in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made on this conference call to reflect any changes in management's expectations or any change in assumptions or circumstances on which these statements are based.

Included in our call today may be discussion of non-GAAP financial measurements, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, commonly referred to as EBITDA as well as adjusted EBITDA that are not measures of results of operations

