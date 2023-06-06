Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block: Bitcoin Bounce And Outstanding Execution

Jun. 06, 2023 12:29 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)1 Comment
Deep Tech Insights
Summary

  • Block is a fintech powerhouse that has benefited from a bounce back in Bitcoin trading, which has boosted its top line.
  • The company reported a beat on both its revenue and earnings growth estimates, as its cash app reported 27% higher inflows at $61 billion.
  • Its Square SMB ecosystem has a "data moat" which continues to widen as the business originated 113,000 loans in Q1,23, with a total value up 46% year over year.

I've covered Block (NYSE:SQ) on several occasions, and have generally been constructive on this name. Notably, I covered the company in early April, presenting a $109 share price target.

Block is a thriving fintech company that has

Gross Profit

Gross Profit (Q1,23)

Cash App Inflows

Cash App Inflows (Q1,23)

Square Gross Payment Volume

Square Gross Payment Volume (Q1,23)

Operating Loss

Operating Loss (Q1,23 data)

Block Expenses

Block Expenses (Q1,23 financials with author annotations)

Block stock valuation 1

Block stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Block stock valuation 2

Block stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Deep Tech Insights
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

