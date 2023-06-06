Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qurate Retail: Sale Of Zulily Is A Positive

Jun. 06, 2023 12:33 PM ETQurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)QRTEB, QRTEP
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • The article discusses the volatile year for Qurate and the recent sale of Zulily, highlighting its positive valuation and potential as an interesting play if certain factors play out.
  • We are less optimistic from a technical analysis perspective, as well as the fact that Michael Burry sold out of his position recently.
  • The recent downgrades in credit ratings point to the challenges facing Qurate in extending maturities or raising additional capital beyond 2025 at attractive rates, as is currently the case.
  • For Qurate to succeed, many things have to fall perfectly into place, from interest rates to management actions to the ability to execute Project Athens without compromising its customer base.

West Chester

gsheldon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has had a volatile few months, when it rose as much as 67% at one point during the year, despite currently being down -38% YTD.

Recently, in an unexpected turn of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Qurate Q1 OIBDA

Qurate IR

Qurate Retail OIBDA Zulily

Author's Visuals

Qurate Retail TTM Revenue Operating Income

TIKR Terminal

Qurate Retail TTM Free Cash Flow

TIKR Terminal

Qurate Retail Inventory

TIKR Terminal

Qurate Retail Gross & Operating Margins

TIKR Terminal

Retailers Qurate Retail Amazon Target Free Cash Flow Margins

TIKR Terminal

Qurate Retail Long-Term Debt

SEC, Qurate Retail

Federal Reserve (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' title='Fred's, Inc.'>FRED</a>) Single-B Bond Yield

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Tradingview, Wright's Research Qurate Retail QRTEA Technical Analysis

TradingView, Wright's Research

Qurate Retail Q1 Margins Impact

Qurate IR

Qurate Retail Free Cash Flow

TIKR Terminal

Qurate Retail Customer Count Q1

Qurate Retail IR

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating Qurate Retail

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

