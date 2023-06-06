morgan23

With shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) down since my initial write-up in early March, I wanted to catch up on name. The stock spiked in April, only to take a hit following the release of it Q1 results in late April.

Company Profile

As a quick reminder, CROX is a footwear brand that is best known for the molded clog silhouette of its namesake brand. The company also sells a variety of other footwear, including sandals, wedges, flips, and slides.

CROX also owns the HEYDUDE footwear brand, which is known for its casual shoes with a flex-and-fold outsole and ergonomic insole. The company acquired the brand last year, and it is on its way to being a $1 billion in sales footwear brand.

Post-Earnings Slide

CROX stock slid -16% the session following its earnings report, as investors were disappointed with the company's Q2 forecast. The quarter itself, though, was quite strong.

First quarter revenue grew a robust 34% to $884.2 million, easily topping the $857.8 million consensus. Crocs brand revenue jumped 22% on a constant currency basis, while HEYDUDE brand revenue more than doubled. HEYDUDE sales were up 15% on a pro forma basis, which assumes the company owned the brand the entire Q1 period last year.

Adjusted gross margins rose 30 basis points to 54.2%. Adjusted EPS of $2.61, meanwhile, soared past analyst expectations of $2.15.

Company Presentation

Overall, it was just a great quarter all around. However, its Q2 guidance did not sit well with investors. For the quarter, the company forecast revenue growth of 6-9% to $1.026-1.049 billion, with adjusted EPS of between $2.83-2.98. At the time, analysts were looking for sales of $1.07 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.29.

CROX actually raised its full-year guidance. It took up its revenue forecast to $3.945-$4.045 billion, representing 11-14% growth, from a prior forecast of $3.9-$4.0 billion, representing 10-13% growth. It upped its adjusted EPS guidance to $11.17-11.73 from a previous outlook of $11.00-11.31. It even boosted its Crocs brand revenue forecast for the year., taking it to 7-9% from 6-8%.

The focus from investors, though, was clearly on Q2 guidance. Management noted that in Q2 last year it had strong wholesale growth as inventories were very low in Q1 due to a shutdown in Vietnam.

Commenting on its Q2 forecast, CFO Anne Mehlman said:

"Overall, we don't talk a lot about what we're seeing in quarter, but I will say, we're pretty pleased with what we're seeing out of sell-through from both brands in our wholesale channel at this point in time. And then from a Q2 operating margin perspective, if you also remember back to last year, we had just purchased the HEYDUDE brand and had a lot of time to put investment behind that. So the first piece is SG&A is ramping up quite a bit from last year because we didn't have the SG&A that we have now to support HEYDUDE; and the second piece is that Q2 is a big marketing quarter for us. And so you will see marketing ramp. So I do expect SG&A to deleverage year-over-year from a Q2 perspective."

As anyone whose read my past articles on the apparel space knows, there were a lot of supply chain disruptions that caused retailers to over order last year, resulting in inventory issues for many companies. CROX was able to avoid those issues due to its popularity and strong sell-through, but it's understandable that it would face a tough Q2 wholesale comp for when those orders were placed.

Meanwhile, the spring season is a big one for CROX, and now with two large brands under its wing, it's not surprising that that its marketing expenses will see a big bump in Q2 this year. HEYDUDE has been a fast-growing brand, but as it approaches $1 billion in annual sales, more money is going to have to be spent to continue that growth.

On a positive note after the earnings report, CROX struck a deal with Foot Locker (FL) to start selling its HEYDUDE brand. The footwear will be sold across FL's namesake, Champs, and Kids Foot Locker brands, starting in 450 North American locations. Increased distribution is always important for newer brands, and FL certainly has some clout. This is a nice win for CROX.

Overall, the CROX story appears on track to me. Two of the big growth drivers I pointed towards in my original write-up shined through in Q1. Sandals performed very strongly, with sales up 65% year over year in the quarter. The company project sandals revenue of $400 million this year.

Company Presentation

International was another area I highlighted, particularly Asia. Asian revenue soared 55% in constant currencies to $140 million, with China revenue up 110% in constant currencies. The company said the growth was broad-based. International outside of Asia was also solid, with EMEALA sales growth of 25% to $157 million.

Valuation

CROX trades around 8.2x the 2023 consensus adjusted EBITDA of $1.12 billion and 7.5x the 2024 consensus of $1.23 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 9.5x the 2023 consensus of $11.53. Based on 2024 analyst estimates of $12.99, it trades at 8.4x.

CROX is projected to growth its revenue 13% in 2023 and about 9.5% in 2024.

Comparatively, fellow popular footwear brand Deckers Outdoor (DECK), the maker of the UGG brand, trades at over 15x FY24 (ending March) EBITDA of $781 million and a forward PE of 22x. DECK is expected to grow its revenue 9% in FY24.

The multiple disparity doesn't make much sense to me, and notably, CROX estimates have largely gone up while DECK's estimates have come down a bit since my last article.

Conclusion

I think the reaction to CROX's earnings report was not justified. The Q2 guidance makes sense given last year's retail over-ordering, but given the economic uncertainties, investors appear to be more in a shoot first, prove it to me type of mode. The stock also had a nice run-up into earnings, and maybe some momentum traders bailed on the name.

That said, the sandals and international expansion opportunities I initially highlighted are on track, and the company just got a big distribution deal for HEYDUDE. The stock is now even cheaper than when I first looked at it, and notably full-year estimates have moved up, not down.

I continue to think the stock has upside to over $200, which now takes it into "Strong Buy" territory.